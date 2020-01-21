"I cannot resurrect the dead,quot;: the leader of Sri Lanka ends the search for missing persons in the war

Challenging the hopes of thousands of families desperate to know about loved ones who disappeared during Sri Lanka's long and spooky civil war, the country's new president has offered an inflexible rejection of his search for closure.
The disappeared, in fact, are dead, said the president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, and "I cannot resurrect the dead."
The government, eager to close a painful chapter in the country's history, plans to issue death certificates for the disappeared from Sri Lanka, a number set at 24,000.
But not all the missing relatives of Sri Lanka in the 26-year war that ended in 2009 were willing to accept that the cases are closed. Some rejected the idea that the years they had spent searching for loved ones hoping to survive had been in vain.
"Even after 21 years, I still do not accept that my son is no longer there," said Visakha Dharmadasa, whose son disappeared at the height of the civil war between the government and the Tamil Tiger insurgents. "I haven't seen a corpse. I'm still waiting for it."
He said he planned to keep his son's certificate of absence, a document that allowed the families of the disappeared to make legal decisions on his behalf.
Sri Lanka is tormented by the scars of its civil war.
Even when the country tries to move forward, devastating reminders of the carnage arise. It is not uncommon for mass graves and old weapons hiding places to be discovered during excavations to build shopping centers or luxury hotels in the country, which became a tourist spot after the conflict was over.
Now, President Rajapaksa seems to be looking for the beginning of a new era for the country while trying to close one of the final chapters of the war: the archive of the disappeared.
Mr. Rajapaksa was secretary of defense during the last years of the civil war, and was accused of serious human rights abuses when he crushed the insurgency and ended the conflict. Thousands of civilians were killed. The president has consistently denied any irregularities during his time as secretary of defense.
Not all cases of missing persons are from the war years.
Several journalists and political dissidents disappeared from the streets of Sri Lanka after the weapons had stopped, when Rajapaksa and his brothers headed the government. When Mr. Rajapaksa was secretary of defense, his brother Mahinda was president for a decade.
The family lost the elections in 2015, and in 2017, the country's Criminal Investigation Department told a court that during Rajapaksa's time as secretary of defense, he led a death squad that had attacked opponents. He denied the accusation.
After the family's defeat in 2015, the police ended a kidnapping of kidnapped by Sri Lankan naval officers who, according to investigators, had kidnapped and killed 11 young people.
For more than a decade, the mothers of the 11 men walked painfully in court and listened to the researchers' findings, without losing hope that the children would survive.
"My son is alive and I'm still looking for him," said one of the mothers, Jennifer Weerasinghe. "My son's case is still ongoing. I will wait for that result. I will not accept death certificates.
The Rajapaksas returned to power last fall. The president’s claim that there was no point in persecuting the missing came at the weekend, in a meeting with a senior United Nations official.
Most of the missing, said President Rajapaksa, had been forcibly recruited by the Tamil Tigers, who sought to establish their own state in the north, and most likely had died on the battlefield.
A statement from his office said "measures would be taken to issue a death certificate to these missing persons."
But for some families, the presidential purpose was not enough. They want hard evidence, like remains.
"The Sri Lankan government cannot dismiss their complaints and simply issue death certificates, which is not only illegal but also excessive," said Thyagi Ruwanpathirana, an Amnesty International investigator based in Colombo, the capital.
The government, he said, had acted "without conducting an effective and independent investigation, where the progress and results of the investigation and the fate of the missing person meet and share with family members."
In 2013, a presidential commission was appointed to investigate complaints of missing persons.
"The history of the conflict in Sri Lanka is characterized by the agony of people and families seeking to close the pain of not knowing what has happened to their relatives and loved ones," the commission said in its final report.
The commission said it had registered 24,000 cases, at least 5,000 of them related to combatants who disappeared during the war.
His report also pointed the finger at the Sri Lankan army. The evidence, he said, "had clearly established that several people who surrendered to the Sri Lankan army,quot; were "among the disappeared."
With a long history of insurgency and conflict, Sri Lanka is responsible for the second largest number of cases before the United Nations Working group on enforced or involuntary disappearances, only behind Iraq.
The history of the disappearance of Sri Lanka goes back beyond the civil war.
International Amnesty He has estimated that there have been as many as 100,000 disappearances in Sri Lanka since the 1970s. Tens of thousands of young Sinhalese, for example, disappeared during two Marxist insurgencies.