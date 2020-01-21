"I cannot resurrect the dead,quot;: the leader of Sri Lanka ends the search for missing persons in the war

"Even after 21 years, I still do not accept that my son is no longer there," said Visakha Dharmadasa, whose son disappeared at the height of the civil war between the government and the Tamil Tiger insurgents. "I haven't seen a corpse. I'm still waiting for it."

He said he planned to keep his son's certificate of absence, a document that allowed the families of the disappeared to make legal decisions on his behalf.

Sri Lanka is tormented by the scars of its civil war.

Even when the country tries to move forward, devastating reminders of the carnage arise. It is not uncommon for mass graves and old weapons hiding places to be discovered during excavations to build shopping centers or luxury hotels in the country, which became a tourist spot after the conflict was over.

Now, President Rajapaksa seems to be looking for the beginning of a new era for the country while trying to close one of the final chapters of the war: the archive of the disappeared.

Mr. Rajapaksa was secretary of defense during the last years of the civil war, and was accused of serious human rights abuses when he crushed the insurgency and ended the conflict. Thousands of civilians were killed. The president has consistently denied any irregularities during his time as secretary of defense.