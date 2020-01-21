How to view Super Bowl 54 as a Chiefs fan: an expert guide for a pleasant 50-year experience

%MINIFYHTML2aeaee329178682e8755968356511ba711% %MINIFYHTML2aeaee329178682e8755968356511ba712%

Without any particular achievement, strictly a birth accident, I have been a Super Bowl champion for most of my life.

A generation of Pittsburgh-born sports fans understand this. A generation born a decade later on one side of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge understands. A generation that grew up in and around this millennium in New England understands it now.

Almost all my friends in Kansas City have no idea.

Half a century has passed since their bosses last participated in a Super Bowl. That followed the 1969 season. It was his second in four years, foreshadowing a future full of participation in "The Big Game." It didn't turn out that way. Until Sunday.

Now, at least one of them said on Monday morning on Twitter: "I don't know how to see a Super Bowl that matters to me." It occurred to me that I could give a seminar. The Steelers have been in eight Super Bowls in the past 45 years, or about one every 5.6 years. The good people of Kansas City can learn from my experience.

I am very happy to present the lessons I learned:

1. Enjoy this fortnight. No other sport offers you something like that. You advance beyond the LCS in baseball, they are launching the first pitch before you can say, "Hit!" The NFL gives you two whole weeks to enjoy this experience.

I remember the night before Super Bowl 30, driving back from Hattiesburg, Miss., To Memphis after a college basketball game that I covered between the Tigers and Southern Miss. I turned on the ESPN radio and listened to my old Pittsburgh Press colleague, John Clayton, talk. about the game, talking about the Steelers. That was when he hit me.

The whole world is focused on my team. Nothing is more important in this process than this. Win or lose, no one can take these weeks off the mountain.

But you can blow obsessing about whether your team can stop the race, or if your best catcher can open against that closed corner, or if your team must take the ball or defer after winning the coin toss. Drink it all. This is your moment.

2. Don't organize a Super Bowl party. A Super Bowl party is a great thing: when it comes to two teams that you really don't care about at all, or even if you really hate one of them.

However, not when it is your team.

Do you really want to miss a crucial third and 2 play because someone asked for more taco chips?

3. Do not attend someone else's Super Bowl party. If it is the game, and it should be taken into account how rare this experience is even for fans of the most successful teams, socialization is irrelevant.

When the Steelers arrived at the Super Bowl in the 1995 season, a neighbor organized a surveillance party and asked if we would come. I reluctantly agreed, but decided that we would cross the street only after seeing the first half at home and removing some of the initial nerves.

When the Steelers began to recover from a difficult first half, I could see without much distraction. However, when it ended, after Neil O & # 39; Donnell discovered that Larry Brown of the Cowboys was open too many times, it occurred to me that sharing that time with a group of strangers who weren't so interested in the outcome didn't He added nothing. to the experience

4. Don't get drunk. You want your memory of a Super Bowl victory to be a memory, right?

(If your men lose, do whatever it takes, provided you have a designated driver).

5. Do not look with someone who is not part of your life. By this, I mean mainly: Don't look with your high school girlfriend / boyfriend, or, say, someone you met two weeks ago at Match.com.

When the Steelers reached their third Super Bowl in five years during my teenage years, after the 1978 season, I was a freshman in college dating a young woman from my old high school. His family asked me if I wanted to see the Super Bowl with them.

Now, when I remember the incredible capture of Rocky Bleier or the accidental fall of Jackie Smith, there is an inevitable, though fleeting, collision with the ups and downs of that relationship.

6. Don't be the third wheel. For the last of the Steelers 70s Super Bowls, at the end of the 1979 season, I expected to see at my parents' house, they were at a party, with someone I will identify as a "friend,quot;. He brought an appointment.

It was quite uncomfortable during the first half to be intensely involved in the game while my teammates were intensely obsessed with each other. It was much worse when the two abandoned me and headed to the living room, where they spent the entire second half kissing.

I saw it alone. The game, I mean.

7. See with someone who matters. It can be your child, your parents, your best friends or your spouse. Seeing the two Steelers' championships in the 2000s with my wife in our family room in Cincinnati created my happiest memories of the Super Bowl.

Now, she is very intense as a fan, and sometimes the pressure can reach her. When Mike Vanderjagt scored a last-second field goal in the 2005 playoffs and allowed the Steelers to advance beyond the Colts in the divisional round, she was in the basement when she heard the scream he had failed.

He often entertains himself during the most pressurized games by ironing clothes, one of those activities you can do while watching the action. In January 1996, when the Steelers were in a more furious AFC championship game against the Colts, we were at the end of a four-day trip to the Tampa Bay area, where I covered the Memphis Tigers in a road game against South Florida There was no ironing clothes at that point; Everything had been used. So he took things out of the dry cleaning bag and started ironing that.

Years later, after Larry Fitzgerald split the Steelers High School and advanced to the Cardinals with only a few minutes remaining in Super Bowl 43, I convinced her to stay for the last trip. He took all my powers of persuasion, but she endured there. That game ended with the amazing capture of the corner of the final zone of Santonio Holmes.

We share a beautiful hug and a moment to remember forever.

This is how you do it.