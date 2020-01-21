How India uses the colonial era sedition law against CAA protesters | News

%MINIFYHTMLa763d65b5e22c5e5e75a58a83b77b57812% %MINIFYHTMLa763d65b5e22c5e5e75a58a83b77b57813%

New Delhi, India – In the first week of the new year, the police in Jharkhand state in eastern India filed a criminal complaint against more than 3,000 people protesting against a new citizenship law, accusing them of "sedition," among other charges.

India has seen protests across the country since mid-December after the adoption of the Citizens Amendment Act (CAA) that opposition activists and politicians have described as divisive, discriminatory and against the country's secular constitution. The new law is being challenged in the Supreme Court.

The sedition provision, which was drafted by the British colonial rulers in 1870, it comes under Section 124A of the Criminal Code of India.

Human rights activists say the law has been used to suppress dissent in India, particularly against marginalized communities and minorities.

Protests nationwide take place throughout India since December 13 against CAA (Javed Sultan /Anadolu)

In the last 18 months, more than 10,000 tribal farmers in the state of Jharkhand, rich in minerals, were accused of sedition in 19 police cases for opposing the acquisition of land for so-called development projects.

The law is not intended to suppress people's voice, but to create a sense of security among people. Hemant Soren, Prime Minister of the State of Jharkhand

After criticism, the newly elected Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren, announced the withdrawal of sedition charges slapped by his predecessor belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Soren told Al Jazeera that he had asked for an investigation into why police used the charge against those who peacefully demonstrated in Wasseypur, a working-class Muslim neighborhood in Dhanbad district, which was the subject of Bollywood's success in 2012 "Gangs of Wasseypur,quot;.

"The sedition charge is a serious accusation that must be applied with careful scrutiny. In this case, we have asked the officials to drop the charges and provide an explanation."

"The law is not intended to suppress people's voice, but to create a sense of security among people. My government will respect the law and protect people," said Soren, who comes from the indigenous (adivasi) community of Santhal.

The Soren government also dropped charges against more than 10,000 adivasis slapped by the previous BJP government.

Attack on dissent

The disposition of the sedition punishes anyone who is "excited or trying to excite feelings of disaffection against the government,quot;, even though this may be only by his words. It is a non-danceable crime, and has life imprisonment as a maximum punishment.

Jawahar Raja, a Delhi-based lawyer, explained that once the police add a "sedition,quot; charge, the maximum amount of punishment increases, and the courts then see it as a felony, which makes it more difficult for the defendant to obtain bail, even if he reserves only for a speech offense. "The process of a prolonged trial becomes the punishment," Raja said.

Aloka Kujur was one of the more than 10,000 cases of sedition in Jharkhand. She says that "the police booked her under sedition for a Facebook post in 2018,quot;.

Kujur, who publishes literature and art magazines, said police issued an arrest warrant to confiscate his property for his post that mentioned the threat to a rape victim.

"I faced threats online. Local newspapers began publishing official statements that said anyone with Marxist and Maoist books will be arrested. I had to give away my small collection of books, since I was not sure what the police will misinterpret against me using this sedition charge, "he said.

Police continue to misuse the provision even though the Supreme Court in 2016 said criticizing the government does not amount to sedition (ARCHIVE: Danish Siddiqui / Reuters)

Kujur recounts how the prosecution lawyers called her "anti-national,quot; within the court during her trial.

In a similar case, an 83-year-old Jesuit priest, Stan Swamy, who has documented police abuse in tribal areas across the country, was charged with sedition in 2018 for his Facebook posts. One of his publications was a statement by the then Interior Minister asking for dialogue.

Swamy declined to speak with Al Jazeera while facing a police case in the western state of Maharashtra. His partner, Solomon said that due to the charge of sedition, the elderly activist was forced to stop writing about human rights abuses.

Our state governments are using the laws of the colonial era to repress even the peaceful dissent of our own people. Sadaf Jafar, activist

Referring to recent cases of sedition, a senior Jharkhand police officer admitted that local police acted with excessive hostility against anti-CAA protesters.

"I cannot comment on the use of sedition in previous cases against tribal farmers, but in this case, the district's police action shows a lack of knowledge and a lack of professional competence," Anil Palta, Additional General Director of Police (Training ), Jharkhand, told Al Jazeera.

"If a provision to prevent the reunion of more than four people is violated, section 144 is violated, the protesters should have been hired under section 188, for disobedience, an order for amparo. It was very far fetched by the police of the district apply sedition charges. "

Tough police action

Tough police action against anti-CAA protesters, particularly in the states ruled by BJP, has alarmed rights activists.

More than 20 people have been killed in the most populous state in India, Uttar Pradesh (UP), where some of the initial protests turned violent. State authorities have also said they would seek compensation from protesters for damage to state property.

Sadaf Jafar, a political activist, was arrested in Lucknow, the capital of the UP during protests against the CAA.

"The police arrested me and imprisoned me for 20 days, I was not allowed to inform anyone." Jafar told Al Jazeera.

"We are supposed to be in a chosen democracy, but our state governments are using the laws of the colonial era to suppress even the peaceful dissent of our own people."

Jafar alleged that she was tortured and called for the arrest of Pakistan by her Muslim name. "They hit me so much that three weeks later, my ankles were still swollen and blue, and my limbs hurt when I breathe."

Repeated cases of sedition show that the police have been brainwashed to act as colonial masters. Solomon, activist

Al Jazeera contacted the office of the UP Police General Director and the Circle Officer of the area where Jafar was located, but received no response at the time of publication of the article.

Last December, about 600 anti-CAA protesters were charged with sedition in the UP, but then the police withdrew the charge.

Across India, several people have been accused of sedition charges for protesting against the law that people say is part of Modi's Hindu supremacist agenda, since it makes faith the basis of citizenship.

In the state of Karnataka, ruled by BJP, the police invoked a case of sedition against a student for carrying a "Free Kashmir,quot; sign on January 9.

Last August, the Hindu nationalist government stripped Kashmir of its special status and imposed a blockade of communication and paralyzing security in the Muslim majority region.

Subsequently, thousands of cashmere, including minors, were imprisoned under the Public Security Law (PSA), which Amnesty International has called "law without law." According to the PSA, people can be detained for up to two years without trial.

Between 2016 and 2018, according to data from the National Crime Records Bureau, 332 people were arrested under the sedition provision, but only seven were convicted.

The lawyers point out that the problem is not the conviction, but opposition to the government is called "anti-national,quot;, which makes it easier for police to make arrests citing any protest as a threat to national security.

Governments exploit legal loopholes

Legal experts noted that the police continue to misuse the provision even though the Supreme Court in 2016 reiterated that criticizing the government does not amount to sedition, or even defamation.

"Although the court confirmed that section 124A of sedition is constitutional, it has diluted the provision," he said. Chitranshul Mishra, lawyer of the Supreme Court and author of "The great repression: the history of sedition in India,quot;.

He added that the Supreme Court said that only an action that incites or has the "tendency,quot; to incite violence or public disorder can be interpreted as seditious. "But the definition of,quot; trend "," public disorder "has been left so open to interpretation that the police routinely use it to suppress dissent," he explained.

Gautam Bhatia, lawyer and academic, said the colonial era laws that criminalized any opposition have no place in a democracy.

In his book, "Offending, Shocking or Annoying: Freedom of expression under the Indian Constitution,quot; Bhatia has documented how during the Indian independence movement, the British colonial government accused Indian nationalist leaders, including Mahatma Gandhi, and cultural activists under the same section for his writings. , speeches and plays.

"The breadth of its language allows it to be misused," Bhatia said.

"The police reserve thousands as & # 39; no name & # 39; claiming they will add the names as they get more evidence, and as the case progresses they are allowed to submit additional charge sheets to which, for example, they can add names of any farmer in a town or a demonstrator or a political organizer, thus keeping a sword hanging over their heads to cool dissent. "

Modi, accused of becoming authoritarian, has plans to revise the Criminal Code of India, most of which is based on British colonial laws. But it has caused concern among activists, as the right-wing government can add strict provisions in the laws.

He recently amended the Law on the Prevention of Illegal Activities to authorize the government to declare people "terrorist,quot; and confiscate their property.

Human rights activists fear that the law may be misused, a charge that the government has denied.

Solomon, the Jharkhand activist, told Al Jazeera that "repeated cases of sedition show that the police have been brainwashed to act as colonial masters."

"The result is that the most vulnerable communities suffer."