How Carrie Underwood is discovering her new normal

Other than that, she is getting confused like everyone else, she swears. "We are still discovering our rhythm, to be honest," he explained to E! News & # 39; Carissa culiner at the ACM awards last April on how she and her husband Mike Fisher, 39, are managing their new life as parents of both 4-year-old children Isaiah Fisher Y Jacob Fisher, marking his first birthday today. "And I don't know if we'll ever solve it, you know."

Meanwhile, she is content to show pictures of postnatal workouts that have literally hit her on the back or tweet about the time her eldest daughter called her "Carefree Underwear,quot; instantly sending her back to her elementary school days because , at 36 years old singer put it to E! News, "This is life,quot;.

Because fans are so accustomed to the perfectly appointed person who glides through the red carpets, "for some reason I feel that, I don't know, people expect more from us & # 39; celebrities & # 39;" he continued. "And everyone is also very busy showing the most outstanding reels of their lives, right?"

But behind exhausted sands and design labels, "I mean, I am a mother first and foremost. That is my favorite," he said. "I love my job, but that's my favorite role to play, to be in it. And yes, it's just that life is messy. We're all solving things and it's a big mess and it's fun."