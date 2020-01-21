Hope vanishes for missing South Korean and Nepalese hikers | Nepal News

%MINIFYHTMLd082a6e7fc2c3d61c9c59bb4772c744911% %MINIFYHTMLd082a6e7fc2c3d61c9c59bb4772c744912%

Rescuers in search of four South Korean hikers and three Nepalese said Tuesday that there was little hope of finding them alive after they were dragged and buried by an avalanche in the Himalayas.

The group descended near Annapurna base camp at approximately 3,230 meters (10,600 feet) above sea level when the avalanche hit Friday after a heavy snowfall.

"It has been so many days, so it is difficult to hope for survival. With our team we found signs in the area when the avalanche landed, confirming that there are bodies buried inside," rescuer Ang Tashi Sherpa told the agency AFP news. .



Experts say there is very little chance of survival for those buried in an avalanche for more than two hours.

Rescuers have marked the position where the signals of the electronic detection devices have been recorded.

Local official Him Bahadur Gurung said that almost 15 feet (4.5 meters) of fresh snow had accumulated in the area.

On Tuesday morning, a specialized team of 11 members of the Nepalese army set off by helicopter to the site along with South Korean personnel.

"Our approach is to find them. The teams will try to accelerate snow melting or digging," said Dan Bahadur Karki, chief of police in the Kaski district.

"It is still a risky operation, but every effort is being made."

The authorities estimate that parts of the snow mass could defrost in two weeks if it is sunny, but most of them would take up to a month to melt.

Six of the disappeared were part of the same expedition, while a Nepalese goalkeeper escorted a different group.

The four foreigners, including two women, were part of a team of 11 members of South Korean citizens. Others have descended safely.

Education officials in Seoul said they were part of a team of volunteer teachers working with children in Nepal.

Family members of missing Koreans who arrived in Kathmandu on Saturday also visited the area affected by the avalanche.

Thousands of hikers visit Nepal every year for its breathtaking view of the Himalayas and the routes lined with picturesque villages.

The Annapurna region is particularly popular among tourists, with 172,720 visiting the area in 2018.

A snowstorm killed about 40 people on the Annapurna circuit in 2014, in one of the biggest trekking tragedies in Nepal.