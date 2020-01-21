Honey will test champion credentials | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML83b70d2ec7a785032071b3e56005116911% %MINIFYHTML83b70d2ec7a785032071b3e56005116912%





Rachael Blackmore riding Honeysuckle clears the last

The undefeated Honeysuckle mare will lead a formidable Henry de Bromhead team to battle at the next Dublin Racing Festival.

%MINIFYHTML83b70d2ec7a785032071b3e56005116913% %MINIFYHTML83b70d2ec7a785032071b3e56005116914%

The Waterford County-based coach is likely to be represented at each of the eight Grade One events on a star-filled weekend in Leopardstown, with Honeysuckle as one of his main acts.

Sulamani's daughter is six of six years old under the rules and demonstrated her superior abilities by beating children with a brilliant display at the Hatton's Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse in early December.

Since then, Bromhead has been delighted with his star mare, and expects a fall in distance and running on a left-handed track for the first time since winning a point-to-point almost two years ago will not be a major problem in the PCI Irish Champion fences.

"She seems in good shape, and everything seems fine with her," he said.

"We are eager to really get it out again."

"Obviously it has not proven to be left-handed. It may be a factor. It has not shown any sign of it (it is a problem), but until they go and do it, who knows? She earned her point – point in left-handed Dromahane, but apart of that, just run with your right hand.

"We are also falling on the trip. She won an obstacle of mares in Thurles in more than two miles last season, but she has always looked great for two and a half years, and we never saw many reasons to change that.

"Again, it's something new for her. On this level (more than two miles), it could be a different ball game, but we'll learn."

Honeysuckle is a 15-8 favorite at the best price with Sky Bet for the Irish Champion Hurdle.

De Bromhead is currently leaning toward the mare's obstacle as his most likely target at the Cheltenham Festival, but admits that the champion of Unibet champions can be considered if he continues his winning streak in Dublin.

"We would have to evaluate everything. Right now we will go to the Irish Champion Hurdle and then to the Seas & # 39; Hurdle."

"We will have to take into account many things. It depends on your performance on the day and some other things. Benie Des Dieux and Apple & # 39; s Jade are two formidable mares, and you would have to see how everything was going.

"I would say that if I won the Irish Champion Hurdle, a decision on the race I would run in Cheltenham would not be taken much closer. It would not be taken only in his performance – there will be many other things to weigh."

The coach's other main hopes for the first day in Leopardstown next month are Notebook at the ERSG Arkle and A Plus Tard at Ladbrokes Dublin Chase, both first grade winners at Leopardstown at Christmas.

A Plus Tard inflicted a surprise defeat on Chacun Pour Soi, trained by Willie Mullins, and the rematch between the couple promises a lot.

"It was very good at Christmas," said De Bromhead.

"We always felt that it was more of a middle-distance horse, and in front of two as impressive as Chacun Pour Soi, it was a pleasant surprise the way he did it."

De Bromhead has previously won the Queen Mother Chase Champion with Sizing Europe (2017) and Special Tiara, but although he feels that A Plus Tard is in that league, he sees Ryanair Chase as his most likely Cheltenham goal.

He said: "This horse is only six years old. He has already accomplished enough, but compared to those guys (Sizing Europe and Special Tiara), he would have to live up to them."

"I never really had it in my head as a two-in-two miler. We will see how it goes at the Dublin Racing Festival, but after that, we will probably point to the Ryanair."

"I don't see that change, but you never know."

The cheapest Grade One runner is the Aspire Tower, which is in all areas of the Tattersalls Ireland Spring Juvenile Hurdle, which made a great impression by winning at Punchestown and Leopardstown.

De Bromhead said: "It seems to be in good shape. We were very lucky to get it, obviously it had a very solid flat shape. If you start buying a horse from the floor to go fencing, mark many boxes."

"I try not to get too excited about any horse, because when it doesn't work it's a minor blow, but I'm very excited to have it in the yard."

Chris & # 39; s Dream will launch at the deep end of the Irish Gold Cup of Paddy Power, after turning the generally competitive Troytown Chase into a procession in Navan in November.

De Bromhead said: "We were thinking that we would run here or in Thyestes in Gowran Park, and after he reached 160, we simply said we were going to try."

"He stays three miles really well. As long as there is a good ease on the ground, he will seize his opportunity."

Two of the horses trained by De Bromhead that are unlikely to take their tickets in Leopardstown are Captain Guinness and Minella Indo, who appear to head straight to Cheltenham for the Obstacle of the Supreme Novices and the RSA Insurance Novice Hunt, respectively.

When asked what he would consider a successful weekend in Leopardstown, the coach said: "When I go to any of these great meetings, I always say that if I get a winner, I will be happy, and anything after that is a bonus."

"It's a very important meeting and a very good idea, which everyone endorsed a couple of years ago. You have the Irish Champion Hurdle and the Irish Gold Cup, among many other Grade Ones and valuable disadvantages."

"We want all the horses to return well too. We had a difficult time at this meeting last year, so it would be another important factor."