His ideas are running out

Aiming at the creator of hits & # 39; Lose Yourself & # 39; In a new interview, leader Liam Fray accuses him of & # 39; crossing a line & # 39; with the reference to the terrorist attack on & # 39; Inacomodando & # 39 ;.

The courtiers Leader Liam Fray has accused Eminem of "crossing a line" referring to the Manchester terrorist attack in the lyrics of his new song "Unaccommodating".

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, made headlines with the song, in which he rapped: "I'm contemplating screaming & # 39; bombs & # 39; in the game / As if I were out of a Ariana Grande concert waiting. "

A suicide bomber claimed the lives of 22 people outside the Ariana concert at the Manchester Arena in May 2017.

After the song was released, Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham was one of those who criticized Eminem for referring to the horrible atrocity in his song, and Fray, whose band comes from the British city, pointed to the star in an interview with BBC News.

"Everything felt like an old comedian who can no longer go on TV simply by saying something outrageous," he said. "I felt a little sorry for him. I felt like I was jumping a little to the shark."

"It's trying to be as scandalous as possible because it's running out of ideas, that's what it is. It's nothing (but) shock value. You have to be surprised to be good, that makes no sense."

Fray's comments come when The Courteeners faces Eminem on the UK album list, and the US rapper. UU. He currently seems more likely to overcome the summary with his album "Music to Be Murdered By." However, the "sixth studio album of the band", "More. Again. Forever" by The Courteeners, seems ready to beat them the first biggest sales week in its history.