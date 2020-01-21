Hillary Clinton tells her truth about Bernie Sanders: "Nobody likes it, nobody wants to work with him,quot;

Hillary Clinton is preparing for her new documentary, which will premiere in Hulu in March. Recently sat down to talk to The Hollywood reporter about the 4-hour docuseries, and she definitely didn't hold back. The project will feature 35 hours of her time, while recounting her husband's romance with Monica Lewinsky, until the night of the 2016 election, and more.

During the interview, he was asked about the comments he had made about Bernie Sanders. Hillary was asked about his comment, where he said: “He was in Congress for years. He had a senator who supported him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he did nothing. He was a career politician. Everything is nonsense and I feel so bad that people got caught up in that. "

When asked if the evaluation is still going on today, Hillary said: "Yes, it does."

Although, that was not all. When asked if he would support Bernie if he got the nomination, Hillary replied: "I'm not going there yet. We are still in a very vigorous primary season. However, I will say that it is not just him, it is the culture that surrounds him. It's your leadership team. It's your prominent supporters. It's your online Bernie Bros and your relentless attacks on many of your competitors, especially women. "

She continued: “And I really hope that people are paying attention to that because it should be worrisome that I have allowed this culture, not just allowed, (it) seems to be really supporting it a lot. And I don't think we want to go down that road again, where he campaigns for insult and attack and maybe tries to get away, but he doesn't know what his campaign and his supporters are doing or not just winking at them and you want them to go after Kamala (Harris ) or after Elizabeth (Warren). I think that is a pattern that people should consider when making their decisions. "

Like us previously Bernie reportedly denied the accusations of telling Elizabeth Warren that a woman could not win the White House. Hillary was also asked about the alleged comment, where he said: "I think that both the press and the public really should hold everyone accountable for what they say and what they say and do their campaign." That is particularly true of what is happening right now with Bernie's campaign after having chased Elizabeth with a very personal attack on her. So, this argument about whether or not he said or not that a woman could not be chosen is part of a pattern. If it were an exception, I could say, "It's fine, it's fine." But he said he was not qualified. I had a lot more experience than him and I got a lot more than him, but that was his attack on me. ”

As everyone can see, Hillary did not contain herself in this interview. To read the full interview, click on here.

Source: https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/features/hillary-clinton-full-a-fiery-new-documentary-trump-regrets-harsh-words-bernie-1271551?utm_source=Sailthru,amp;utm_medium=email,amp;utm_campaign=THR%20Breaking%20News_20 -01-21% 2004: 00: 00_kkilkenny & utm_term = hollywoodreporter_breakingnews

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94