Hillary Clinton remembers being tried for staying with Bill Clinton

It's been more than two decades since Bill clintonit's a matter of Monica Lewinsky. In a new interview with The Hollywood reporter, Hillary Clinton He recalls the former president's relationship with the former White House inmate and the public's reaction to the 67th Secretary of State's decision to remain married.

The subject is explored in an upcoming docuseries called Hillary, which premieres at the Sundance Film Festival on January 25 and premieres in Hulu on March 6. According THR, there is a point in the series when the 42nd commander in chief says that "he was so grateful that she thought we still had enough to endure," noting the "burden he has paid for that."

Hillary says she is "grateful that she understood that this was a really terrible moment."

"I said (recently) in relation to a book that Chelsea (Clinton) and I wrote, The book of brave womenWhen I was asked what my bravest decision was, I said, "Well, personally, stay in my marriage." And that sums it up, "he tells the publication." But I also believe that in every marriage there is no single side. Then, I could say the same for him, that I am not always the easiest person to live. I'm glad he endured it too. "