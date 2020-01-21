Hillary Clinton remembers being tried for staying with Bill Clinton

It's been more than two decades since Bill clintonit's a matter of Monica Lewinsky. In a new interview with The Hollywood reporter, Hillary Clinton He recalls the former president's relationship with the former White House inmate and the public's reaction to the 67th Secretary of State's decision to remain married.
The subject is explored in an upcoming docuseries called Hillary, which premieres at the Sundance Film Festival on January 25 and premieres in Hulu on March 6. According THR, there is a point in the series when the 42nd commander in chief says that "he was so grateful that she thought we still had enough to endure," noting the "burden he has paid for that."
Hillary says she is "grateful that she understood that this was a really terrible moment."
"I said (recently) in relation to a book that Chelsea (Clinton) and I wrote, The book of brave womenWhen I was asked what my bravest decision was, I said, "Well, personally, stay in my marriage." And that sums it up, "he tells the publication." But I also believe that in every marriage there is no single side. Then, I could say the same for him, that I am not always the easiest person to live. I'm glad he endured it too. "
The interviewer also expresses shock at a comment made by Hillary's campaign media consultant. Mandy Grunwald in the documentary
"The women who judged Hillary for staying with Bill Clinton would have voted again for Bill Clinton if they had the chance. And they kept saying it … And yet they took it out on Hillary," says Grunwald.
Hillary says: "That is exactly correct."
"I wish I understood, really," he continues. "And look, I lived that, where women judged me and then a little conversation would lead to the fact that they had a similar problem or that their sister had or her friend, and there was so much anxiety and even fear involved. But it was also true that, as we saw in one poll after another, he could, if he ran today, be re-elected. What does this double standard have, both the double standard in public and the double standard in private? I think the film does a good job of raising that problem. Trying to answer conclusively is impossible, but at least we should ask ourselves that question. "
The former First Lady knew that opening old wounds, including those related to her marriage, would be part of the creation of the docuseries.
"Once I decided that the movie would be more than a behind-the-scenes look at the campaign, I had to accept the fact that it was going to be about my life," he says. THR. "That was an important part of my life, which obviously took place in public. Look, I am not going to sweeten it. It is painful, but it is also revealing because we have always loved and supported ourselves. We had ups and downs like all the marriages I know? Absolutely. And maybe this movie helps people think about it, that love and relationships and marriage are often painted gray and beige. We all suffer from ups and downs in our lives. "
However, he expects people to see his relationship with Bill as a royal marriage versus a theorized agreement.
"I hope so (show that) because it is real and exists for a long time, almost 50 years, for the love of God," he says. "I would love to see that transmitted because I would love to have the reality of my life story better aligned with the press and public understanding of it. That would be a great step forward."
Monica, who was not asked to participate in the series, has presented her own program called The Clinton affair. The A,amp;E series premiered last November.
To read Hillary's full interview, look The Hollywood reporter.