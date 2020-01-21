Here's why Ayushmann Khurrana was full of praise after the trailer for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
8
<pre><pre>Here's why Ayushmann Khurrana was full of praise after the trailer for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Yesterday, the advance of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was launched online and received an overwhelming response on social networks. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar as a homosexual couple from a small town, the film revolves around the difficulties they face since the parents of the latter refuse to accept their children's sexual preference.

One thing that people always had a problem with was the representation of gay men in Bollywood who often presented themselves as cartoonists. However, Ayushmann seems to have regained his right share with the LGBT community happy that they finally get some proper representation of a Bollywood star.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Check out what they said about the ace actor.

%MINIFYHTMLce074acd401c59b5f38b083bb9634be911%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here