Here's why Ayushmann Khurrana was full of praise after the trailer for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Yesterday, the advance of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was launched online and received an overwhelming response on social networks. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar as a homosexual couple from a small town, the film revolves around the difficulties they face since the parents of the latter refuse to accept their children's sexual preference.

One thing that people always had a problem with was the representation of gay men in Bollywood who often presented themselves as cartoonists. However, Ayushmann seems to have regained his right share with the LGBT community happy that they finally get some proper representation of a Bollywood star.

Check out what they said about the ace actor.

https://t.co/hgpGBuk3Yz

India is changing India is adapting. The creators, actors, actress of this movie thank you very much. I hope this movie is a realization for people. #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan – CrystalSnowâÂ · (@Jinemann) January 21, 2020

This is so fabulous!

Excited by the movie … you're breaking stereotypes and creating new waves in Bollywood.ðÂŸÂ’¯âÂœÂ ”Another winner in hand. Best of luck @ayushmannk I loved the trailer :)) #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan – Himanshu sharma (@itsme_your_himu) January 21, 2020

I just saw the trailer of #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan . @ayushmannk

Is someone who is bringing a positive change in Bollywood alone â € ¤ï¸Â – snigdha chakraborty (@ snigdhachakrab1) January 21, 2020

#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan It's like a call to directors, storytellers who want to tell stories with gray and layered characters, never seen before and no one else nor remotely has the courage to do so, take it to @ayushmannk and not only will it, but it will nail it. It is an era in B & # 39; wood !! – Michael Mahanta (@michael_mahanta) January 21, 2020

.@ayushmannk it has become a genre in itself, and a lesson for #Bollywood. Wishing #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan. I hope he is not too preacher. #LGBT https://t.co/PbYq9yn4Ao – shubhankar.c (@monkeypreneur) January 21, 2020

#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan i can't stand @ayushmannk Stronger. GO MAKE SOME INCREDIBLE GAY FILMS IN INDIA! SEE DO IT !! THERSðð & # 39; ¬ðÂŸÂ & # 39; ¬ðÂŸÂ & # 39; ¨‍âÂ ¤ï¸Â ‍ðÂŸÂ & # 39; ¨ðÂŸÂ & # 39; ¨‍âÂ ¤ï¸Â ‍ðÂŸÂ & # 39; ¨ðÂŸÂ & # 39; ¨‍‍ÂÂ ¤ï¸ Â ‍ðÂŸÂ & # 39; ¨ðÂŸÂŒÂˆðÂŸÂŒÂˆðÂŸÂŒÂˆˆ pic.twitter.com/mFoQCZ7OyW – Masha (@storysedgeblog) January 21, 2020