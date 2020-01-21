Here is why Hugo Weaving will not play the role of his agent Smith again in & # 39; The Matrix 4 & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML6a24cb662eabafa0feb2903f2acce62f11% %MINIFYHTML6a24cb662eabafa0feb2903f2acce62f12%

In a new interview in the magazine, the actor of & # 39; Cloud Atlas & # 39; It also addresses the question of why he did not play Red Skull again in the last two films of & # 39; Avengers & # 39 ;.

Hugo Weaving will not return as Agent Smith in the room "Matrix"movie due to a daily crash.

The star played the main antagonist, an artificial intelligence program charged with defeating Keanu Reeves& # 39; hero Neo, in the science fiction classic of Wachowskis & # 39; 1999 and its two sequels.

However, the Australian star revealed that he will not star in a fourth film, which will be released next May (21), since filming dates collide with him appearing on the London stage next to Lesley Manville in "The visit", which is presented at the National Theater of the United Kingdom from January 31 to May 13.

When asked in an interview with Time Out magazine if he would return, Hugo said "No, no," before explaining the reasons for his absence.

"It's unfortunate, but I actually had this offer (for & # 39; The Visit & # 39;) and then the offer came from & # 39; The Matrix & # 39 ;, so I knew it was happening but I didn't have dates", explained. "I thought that (I) could do both and it took me eight weeks to determine that the dates would work. I stopped the acceptance (a role in & # 39; The visit & # 39; during that time)."

"I was in contact with Lana Wachowski, but in the end she decided that the dates were not going to work. So we resolved the dates and then changed her mind. They keep going without me." "

The 59-year-old also revealed why he did not play Red Skull again in the last two. "The Avengers"movies, and was replaced by Ross Marquand, explaining that he refused to participate after the Marvel bosses breached an agreement to increase their salary.

"The promise when we signed the contracts for the first time was that the money would grow every time." "They said: & # 39; It's just a voice job, it's no big deal & # 39;. In fact, I found that negotiating with them through my agent was impossible. And I really didn't want to do so much. But I would have done it." .