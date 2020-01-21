Here is who all Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor invite to see Street Dancer 3D

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor are excited about their upcoming movie, Street Dancer 3D. The director of Remo D’Souza also stars Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva in important roles. Varun and Shraddha have starred together ABCD 2 before. The two are good friends and share a great camaraderie off the screen, which also translates to the screen.

Varun and Shraddha are widely promoting the movie. Early today, our photographers saw the two promoting the film in the capital. While they both jumped into places, Varun kept his fans entertained by posting funny videos with Shraddha. He posted a video asking Shraddha who he was inviting to watch the movie. He even asked him to sing for his fans. Watch the video to hear Shraddha sing.

%MINIFYHTMLa1fcf4e58cd941b81d8eba927580338d13% %MINIFYHTMLa1fcf4e58cd941b81d8eba927580338d14%