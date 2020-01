More storms are forecast on Monday across Australia, where the strongest rain in months has already flooded areas that burned just a few days ago.

Torrential rains, storms and hail hit Melbourne, while heavy rains also hit parts of New South Wales and Queensland.

But large dust storms engulfed the cities of Dubbo and Parkes in central New South Wales.

Meanwhile, most tourists stay away.

Andrew Thomas of Al Jazeera reports from Sydney.