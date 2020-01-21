Harvey Weinsten loses his request to change places, a trial for sexual assault will be held in Manhattan

The Harvey Weinstein legal team tried to have their trial for sexual assault outside Manhattan at the last moment, but a New York appeals court rejected them.

According to Page six, The First Department of the Appeals Division made a decision on the place of Weinstein's trial only a few hours before the initial statements are scheduled to begin.

Not even the smallest violin in the world applies here. You really and really need to go to jail: https://t.co/Gcd7G4xUOL via @The New York City Times – Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) January 20, 2020

The disgraced lawyer of Hollywood producer Arthur Aidala filed an emergency motion last Thursday to request the change of venue. He argued that there was a "carnival atmosphere,quot; outside the courtroom after supermodel Gigi Hadid was summoned to the jury. Although Hadid was eventually fired as a possible juror for the trial, Aidala said his temporary participation caused negative publicity for Weinstein.

"Mrs. Hadid attracts her own press and her presence also increases the number of spectators and protesters outside the courthouse," Aidala wrote in the presentation.

Aidala also argued in her motion that at least three quarters of the potential jurors summoned for the case admitted that they could not be fair and impartial during the process.

This is not the first time that Weinstein's legal team tries to have his trial moved to a different location. They filed a motion last August for a change of venue, but the appeals court also rejected that request.

Harvey Weinstein faces two counts of predatory sexual assault, two counts of rape and one charge of criminal sexual act based on the accusations of three women, including former Soprano The actress Annabella Sciorra.

The story will not be kind to Hillary Clinton regarding Harvey Weinstein. https://t.co/bDMkO4eLQ6 – Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 21, 2020

If convicted, Weinstein will probably end up spending the rest of his life in prison. After his trial in New York comes to an end, the expectation is that the trial will last at least a couple of months, Harvey Weinstein will face similar charges in California based on the claims of two other women.

The opening arguments in the Harvey Weinstein rape case will begin on Wednesday, January 22 in the morning. His defense team says they will refer to "dozens and dozens of love emails,quot; of women that Weinstein allegedly assaulted to help them win the case.

Ad

New York State Supreme Court judge James Burke ruled Tuesday that he will allow the defense team to refer to emails in an opening PowerPoint presentation.



Post views:

0 0