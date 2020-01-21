Harry Styles style works on Starbucks and the Internet is obsessed

There may be more than one Harry Styles lurking around in the world.

Yes, as a result, the "Adore You,quot; singer has a doppelgänger named Sean, who currently serves drinks in a Starbucks drive-in. In a now viral TikTok videoHarry is seen wearing a black turtle neck, the green apron characteristic of the coffee company and a bun half up and down, a style often shaken by the superstar. "Are you Harry Styles?" Asks the driver in the clip. "We are literally listening to your song right now."

As for the Internet, they are literally freaked out by this strange resemblance. "Brother, that's literally Harry," commented one user in the post. "Brother, that's literally him." He spoke in another, "Someone to help me, I'm crying for this video." (It's not Harry, but who are we to crush your dreams?)

And although some believe Sean looks more like Maze Runner actor Dylan O & # 39; Brien (or a combination of the two), many are eager to settle for this Harry twin.