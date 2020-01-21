Harry Styles style works on Starbucks and the Internet is obsessed

There may be more than one Harry Styles lurking around in the world.
Yes, as a result, the "Adore You,quot; singer has a doppelgänger named Sean, who currently serves drinks in a Starbucks drive-in. In a now viral TikTok videoHarry is seen wearing a black turtle neck, the green apron characteristic of the coffee company and a bun half up and down, a style often shaken by the superstar. "Are you Harry Styles?" Asks the driver in the clip. "We are literally listening to your song right now."
As for the Internet, they are literally freaked out by this strange resemblance. "Brother, that's literally Harry," commented one user in the post. "Brother, that's literally him." He spoke in another, "Someone to help me, I'm crying for this video." (It's not Harry, but who are we to crush your dreams?)
And although some believe Sean looks more like Maze Runner actor Dylan O & # 39; Brien (or a combination of the two), many are eager to settle for this Harry twin.
"Madam, please come back and ask for your @," wrote a fan. "This is the closest I will have to Harry Styles." While one commenter said "I would literally go there every day omg," another asked for more details: "Where is this Starbucks located? I would like to locate this Starbucks, so if I could leave the place, I will locate it."
Still, fans have a better chance to take a look at the real Harry in Miami (or on television) when he heads the Pepsi Super Bowl party in early February. "I'm excited," he said as he shared the exciting news. "I heard they are amazing and I'm looking forward to it. See you in Miami – H."
Meanwhile, keep looking for more famous doppelgängers that surprise you. Or go to your local Starbucks to see if Sean (or Harry ??) will serve you a drink.
Twitter / BACKGRID
Harry Styles
After a TikTok user captured a clip from a local Starbucks barista named Sean, the Internet went crazy, pointing out his strange resemblance to the singer of "Watermelon Sugar."
Ariana Grande
Woohoo! TikTok user Paige Niemann is jumping to fame with her impression of superstar Ariana Grande. When the singer saw a video of the impersonation of Paige, she took the social networks to react, tweeting: "I wonder why the voice / dialogue of the cat. (Emoji crying)! I'm sure she is the sweetest sweet bride of the world !! I miss seeing people mix the two worlds lmao ".
Jennifer Lopez
Double alert! Houston-based bodybuilder Janice Garay It is without a doubt the secret twin of the pop star.
Gigi Hadid
Dutch model Iza Ijzerman It is described as the twin "with curves,quot; of the queen of the catwalk of 22 years. It cannot be denied that both beauties share similar characteristics, including their perfectly plump jaws, light blue eyes and button noses.
Kristy Sparow / Getty Images for FENTY; Instagram
Rihanna
Even the singer was surprised by the similarities between her and this little girl, writing on Instagram, "I almost dropped the phone. How?"
Paramount Pictures / Studio One Photography
Rachel McAdams
Twitter went absolutely crazy about the portrait of this high school student, which resembles the character of McAdam Regina George in Bad Girls. "I'm surprised because I still don't see the resemblance, but I guess it resonated with a lot of people," April told E! News. "It's a little funny really."
Ariana Grande
Instagram feeling Jacky Vasquez He told E! News of the constant comparisons with the singer of "Side to Side,quot;, "It feels amazing to be compared to Ariana since I see her as a sister. She is so beautiful, so it increases my self-esteem when people tell me that. Sincerely, I don't know if she feels the comparisons, but for me it's a great compliment. "
Twitter / Getty Images
Scarlett Johansson
After a Reddit user posted a photo of his 72-year-old grandmother Geraldine Dodd At 22, he drew the attention of his modern doppelganger ScarJo. The duo finally attended the Hard night premiere together, and in the words of the actress, it was "kind of crap!"
fake images
Leonardo Dicaprio
The Oscar-winning actor has a Swedish twin! Not really, but Swedish man Konrad Annerud I could definitely go through a Leo of 20 years old.
Instagram fake images
Taylor Swift
When not dressed, Kansas-based cosplayer April Gloria It has a strange resemblance to the internationally famous pop star.
False images; Courtesy of Zoe Walton
Ed Sheeran
A 2 year old boy named Island He went viral because of his strange resemblance to the composer of "Shape of You." Ed himself replied, saying on ITV Good morning britain, "She's not mine! It's crazy the kind of things that go viral."
20th Television
Steve Harvey
the Family dispute The host came face to face with his "most handsome,quot; twin named Old, a full-time pastor who said he is constantly asked if it's Harvey.
Instagram, Jemal Countess / Getty Images
Angelina Jolie
The movie star A-list has a possible cinematic substitute thanks to the Scottish woman Chelsea Marr, whose striking facial features caught the attention of many Jolie fans in 2015.
