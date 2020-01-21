Harry Hamlin reveals that his 1982 LGBT role was too early: he destroyed his career

Harry Hamlin revealed earlier this month that his career decreased after his casting in the 1982 film, Make love, about an openly gay man. Reported by Page Six, the television star explained to reporters that other actors had really rejected the role due to the issue's concern.

It is true that Hamlin thought the role was too early, since the world, or more specifically, the public of the United States was not yet ready for that movie. "It was too early," Harry said, adding that it was really about 10 years too early.

The actor claimed that he "finished completely,quot; his career for the most part. In fact, it was the last great studio film he managed to make. After his interpretation of the gay man in the 1982 film, it was all over.

That said, however, Harry explained that he didn't really regret making the movie so much, because ultimately, it was the right thing for him. During his appearance on the It Happened In Hollywood podcast, Hamlin explained that to this day, people approach him in public and thank him for the movie.

Hamlin explained that at that time, he read the script and thought it fit perfectly. "I wanted to do something that is relevant and avant-garde," said the actor. Unfortunately, the movie arrived too early for the average American.

Since then, LGBT movies have been winners and winners of the Oscar, including Dallas Buyers Club, starring Jared Leto, Matthew McConaughey and Jennifer Garner. The film secured an Oscar victory for both Matthew and Jared, as best actor and best supporting actor.

In addition, the film was nominated for six Oscars in total. This is in stark contrast to the critical reception of Make love, which was actually hated by critics of the time, although for different reasons.

For example, Vito Russo, from Celluloid closet, They claimed that direct critics thought the movie was banal and not very funny, while gay people were simply happy to see a homosexual relationship portrayed equally in popular culture.



