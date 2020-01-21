Happy aquarium season! See which stars share the sun sign

It's the season of Aquarius!

If you were born between January 20 and February 18, then it is time to celebrate with some of Hollywood's most famous faces that are also aquariums.

For those of you who know the features of an Aquarius, it is not surprising to see that there are also so many on the list!

Often described as assertive, independent and innovative, the personality traits of an Aquarian align quite well with the skills that are useful when one pursues an entertainment career.

So who are some of the celebrities that thrive as air signs?

You have amazing A-listers like Jennifer AnistonY Kerry Washington, who began to produce television programs:Morning program Y Small fires everywhere, respectively, demonstrating that being an analytical Aquarius is a great feature to become a multiple talent.

There's also Oprah WinfreyY Amal Clooney, which show the humanitarian features with which the sun sign is often associated.