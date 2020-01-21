Happy aquarium season! See which stars share the sun sign

It's the season of Aquarius!

If you were born between January 20 and February 18, then it is time to celebrate with some of Hollywood's most famous faces that are also aquariums.

For those of you who know the features of an Aquarius, it is not surprising to see that there are also so many on the list!

Often described as assertive, independent and innovative, the personality traits of an Aquarian align quite well with the skills that are useful when one pursues an entertainment career.

So who are some of the celebrities that thrive as air signs?

You have amazing A-listers like Jennifer AnistonY Kerry Washington, who began to produce television programs:Morning program Y Small fires everywhere, respectively, demonstrating that being an analytical Aquarius is a great feature to become a multiple talent.

There's also Oprah WinfreyY Amal Clooney, which show the humanitarian features with which the sun sign is often associated.

Check out all the stars celebrating this month below!

Ben Hider / FOX

Rainn wilson

The actor, best known for playing Dwight Schrute in The office, is also the founder of the inspiring website SoulPancake.

Birthday: January 20

Guy Fieri, Guy's grocery games

Instagram

Guy Fieri

Holy Moly, Stromboli! The star would love to go to Flavortown, but it's actually from Ohio.

Birthday: January 22

Logic

Dipasupil Day / Getty Images

Logic

The Grammy-nominated rapper is known by many with his stage name, but did you know that his real name is Sir Robert Bryson Hall II?

Birthday: January 22

Mariska Hargitay, 2019 NBCUniversal in advance

Heidi Gutman / NBCUniversal

Mariska Hargitay

the Law and order: Special victims unit Queen has one of our favorite love stories because she met her husband, Peter Hermann, while filming the unconditional program.

Birthday: January 23

Tiffani Thiessen, Creative Arts Emmy Awards 2018

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Tiffani Thiessen

Sure, we know her for Saved by the Bellbut did you know that Tiffani Thiessen Rachel's role in friends? Of course, he ended up going to Jennifer Aniston, but that is still the only fun fact that surprised us to learn.

Birthday: January 23

Ed Helms, coping with cancer 2018

ABC / Image Group LA

Ed Helms

It made perfect sense that Ed Helms was chosen as the hilarious Andy Bernard in The office since he trained in the famous theater of the Vertical Citizen Brigade, which is also where comics like Amy Poehler They practiced their comedy chops.

Birthday: January 24

Kristen Schaal, 2015 Emmy Awards

MARK RALSTON / AFP / Getty Images

Kristen Schaal

The funny woman, who tells Louise Belcher Bob Burgers, grew up on a cattle farm in Colorado.

Birthday: January 24

Alicia Keys, Fashion Police Widget

Jeremy Smith / imageSPACE / Shutterstock

Alicia Keys

The Grammy-winning singer was destined for greatness and had begun to compose songs when she was only 12 years old.

Birthday: January 25

Ellen DeGeneres, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Kevork Djansezian / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank through Getty Images

Ellen Degeneres

The famous presenter and comedian received the Carol Burnett Prize at the 2020 Golden Globes.

Birthday: 26 of January

Alan Cumming, amfAR Gala New York 2019

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Alan Cumming

The actor has done everything from Shakespearean theater to television shows like The good wife, but the children of the 90s will never forget their fantastic performance as Floop in Spy children.

birthday: January 27th

Ariel Winter, Fashion Police Widget

MediaPunch / Shutterstock

Ariel Winter

the Modern Family The actress began her career in entertainment when she was only four years old after being chosen for a Cool Whip commercial.

Birthday: January 28

Oprah Winfrey, A Wrinkle in Time Premiere

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Disney

Oprah Winfrey

We all know that Oprah Winfrey She is inspiring, but she is also a great pioneer, being the first woman to own and produce her own television show when The Oprah Winfrey show issued in 1986.

Birthday: January 29

Justin Hartley, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmy, Red Carpet Fashion

Christopher Polk / Variety / Shutterstock

Justin Hartley

The hunky actor known for We are He is also a multiple talent, having written an episode of Smallville in 2010 and also directing an episode of the series the following year.

birthday: January 29

Christian Bale, nominated for the Golden Globe for the first time on the red carpets

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Christian bale

The Academy Award-winning actor had a humble beginning as an actor, and his first role was a fabric softener commercial.

Birthday: January 30th

Justin Timberlake

Stuart Wallace / BPI / Shutterstock

Justin Timberlake

The boy band's heartthrob rose to fame as part of * NSYNC, where he received the call to join the band after the group's founding member. Chris Kirkpatrick He noticed him for his role in The Mickey Mouse Club.

Birthday: January 31

Kerry Washington, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, best accessories

Shutterstock

Kerry Washington

the Small fires everywhere revealed to Jimmy Fallon that she had a rather famous substitute dance teacher growing up … having nothing but Jennifer Lopez Sometimes he intervenes to teach him his classes!

Birthday: January 31

Portia de Rossi, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour / Shutterstock

Portia de Rossi

Portia de Rossi actually born Amanda Lee Rogers, but chose her new name to "reinvent,quot; herself. She was inspired by the name of William Shakespeare& # 39; s The merchant of Venice.

Birthday: January 31

Harry Styles

Helene Pambrun

Harry Styles

The singer began when the Only one direction was formed from Factor X.

Birthday: February 1st

Lauren Conrad

Erica Latack, The Small Market

Lauren Conrad

the Laguna Beach Star revealed in his blog that he collects old apples, does not consume dairy products and loves purple.

Birthday: February 1st

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner

Instagram

Stormi Webster

Kylie JennerHer daughter may have a famous mom, but the biggest star in her eyes is Poppy, the movie's animated character. Trolls.

Birthday: February 1st

Shakira, El Dorado World Tour

Xavi Less

Shakira

The singer, who will be doing the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show with Jennifer Lopez, is the youngest of eight brothers.

birthday: February 2

Fisher Island, Golden Globe Awards 2020, Red Carpet Fashion

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

Fisher Island

The Australian actress has been in many movies, but she is also an author! She is the scribe behind the Marge in charge series of books.

Birthday: February 3rd

Amal Clooney, Village Zip Code Lottery 2019

Beretta / Sims / Shutterstock

Amal Clooney

The international and human rights lawyer is also a professor, and served as co-professor at the Columbia Law School.

Birthday: February 3rd

Darren Criss, GQ Men of the Year 2019 Celebration

Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for GQ Men of the Year 2019

Darren Criss

The Emmy Award winner is also a businessman, who serves as the owner of the Los Angeles piano bar, Tramp Stamp Granny & # 39; s.

Birthday: February 5th

Chris Rock, NAACP Image Awards

TV One

Chris Rock

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the world-famous comedian revealed that one of his favorite foods of all time is peanut butter and jam sandwiches.

Birthday: February 7th

Ashton Kutcher, Billboard Music Awards 2016

David Becker / Getty Images

Ashton Kutcher

The actor and model began when he was discovered in Iowa at a local pizzeria.

Birthday: February 7th

James Spader, the office

Chris Haston / NBC

James Spader

We all know James Spader since The office or The blacklistbut never forget that he was also the villain in Pretty pink.

Birthday: February 7th

Michael B. Jordan

Shutterstock

Michael B. Jordan

The muscular artist is also a big fan of anime, since the production of the show. gen: LOCK to include Narutoinspired by designs for your Coach campaign.

Birthday: February 9

Chloe Grace Moretz, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Chloë Grace Moretz

The actress grew up in a home full of children, being the younger brother of four brothers.

Birthday: Feb. 10

Emma Roberts

Ron Adar / SOPA Images / Shutterstock

Emma Roberts

Acting runs in the blood of Emma Roberts, with the famous mega actress Julia Roberts being his aunt

Birthday: Feb. 10

Yara Shahidi

Erik Pendzich / Shutterstock

Yara Shahidi

The model and actress started when she was only six years old and, in an interview with Fashionsaid the rapper Nas She is her second cousin!

Birthday: Feb. 10

Laura Dern, Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020, SAG Awards

David Fisher / Shutterstock

Laura Dern

the Big little lies The actress is basically all of us when it comes to Baby Yoda's obsession, jokingly claiming he saw the character In a basketball game.

Birthday: Feb. 10

Jennifer Aniston, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher / Shutterstock

Jennifer Aniston

The winner of PCAs People & # 39; s Icon was iconic as Rachel from friends, but it almost ends somewhere else!

The actress has stated that she was offered to be part of the cast of Saturday night livewhere your friend Adam Sandler He was acting at the time, but he rejected it.

Birthday: February 11th

Danai Gurira, Glamor Women of the Year Awards 2019

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Glamor

Danai Gurira

If you saw her in The Walking Dead or Black PantherThere is no doubt that you know the star for her acting roles, but did you know that she is also a playwright?

Danai Gurira author of the Broadway play Eclipsed, who starred Lupita N & # 39; yongo and was nominated for Best Work at the 2016 Tony Awards.

Birthday: February 14th

Weekend

Hyghly

Weekend

The Grammy Award winner may be selling shows now, but his start was quite humble and indicative of his production skills, since he first came to fame after uploading songs to YouTube.

Birthday: February 16th

Elizabeth Olsen

Chelsea Lauren / WWD / Shutterstock

Elizabeth Olsen

We all know that Elizabeth Olsenthe older sisters Mary-Kate Y AshleyThey are famous for their television shows and movies, some of which Elizabeth starred.

However, what you may not know is that the twin clothing company, Elizabeth and James, is a play with the names of both her younger sister and her brother.

Birthday: February 16th

Ed Sheeran

JM Enternational / Shutterstock

Ed Sheeran

It turns out that becoming an international singer was something that many saw coming Ed Sheeran, as his classmates voted for him as "Most likely to be famous."

Birthday: February 17th

John Travolta, Golden Globes 2017, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

John Travolta

The youngest of six brothers, John Travolta He dropped out of high school to move to New York and pursue a career as an actor, where he got a role in the touring company of the musical Grease.

Obviously, with him later playing Danny Zucko in the film adaptation, it was convincing on paper!

Birthday: 18th of February

