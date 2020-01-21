Happy aquarium season! See which stars share the sun sign

It's the season of Aquarius!
If you were born between January 20 and February 18, then it is time to celebrate with some of Hollywood's most famous faces that are also aquariums.
For those of you who know the features of an Aquarius, it is not surprising to see that there are also so many on the list!
Often described as assertive, independent and innovative, the personality traits of an Aquarian align quite well with the skills that are useful when one pursues an entertainment career.
So who are some of the celebrities that thrive as air signs?
You have amazing A-listers like Jennifer AnistonY Kerry Washington, who began to produce television programs:Morning program Y Small fires everywhere, respectively, demonstrating that being an analytical Aquarius is a great feature to become a multiple talent.
There's also Oprah WinfreyY Amal Clooney, which show the humanitarian features with which the sun sign is often associated.
Check out all the stars celebrating this month below!
Ben Hider / FOX
Rainn wilson
The actor, best known for playing Dwight Schrute in The office, is also the founder of the inspiring website SoulPancake.
Birthday: January 20
Guy Fieri
Holy Moly, Stromboli! The star would love to go to Flavortown, but it's actually from Ohio.
Birthday: January 22
Dipasupil Day / Getty Images
Logic
The Grammy-nominated rapper is known by many with his stage name, but did you know that his real name is Sir Robert Bryson Hall II?
Birthday: January 22
Heidi Gutman / NBCUniversal
Mariska Hargitay
the Law and order: Special victims unit Queen has one of our favorite love stories because she met her husband, Peter Hermann, while filming the unconditional program.
Birthday: January 23
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images
Tiffani Thiessen
Sure, we know her for Saved by the Bellbut did you know that Tiffani Thiessen Rachel's role in friends? Of course, he ended up going to Jennifer Aniston, but that is still the only fun fact that surprised us to learn.
Birthday: January 23
ABC / Image Group LA
Ed Helms
It made perfect sense that Ed Helms was chosen as the hilarious Andy Bernard in The office since he trained in the famous theater of the Vertical Citizen Brigade, which is also where comics like Amy Poehler They practiced their comedy chops.
Birthday: January 24
MARK RALSTON / AFP / Getty Images
Kristen Schaal
The funny woman, who tells Louise Belcher Bob Burgers, grew up on a cattle farm in Colorado.
Birthday: January 24
Jeremy Smith / imageSPACE / Shutterstock
Alicia Keys
The Grammy-winning singer was destined for greatness and had begun to compose songs when she was only 12 years old.
Birthday: January 25
Kevork Djansezian / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank through Getty Images
Ellen Degeneres
The famous presenter and comedian received the Carol Burnett Prize at the 2020 Golden Globes.
Birthday: 26 of January
Theo Wargo / Getty Images
Alan Cumming
The actor has done everything from Shakespearean theater to television shows like The good wife, but the children of the 90s will never forget their fantastic performance as Floop in Spy children.
birthday: January 27th
MediaPunch / Shutterstock
Ariel Winter
the Modern Family The actress began her career in entertainment when she was only four years old after being chosen for a Cool Whip commercial.
Birthday: January 28
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Disney
Oprah Winfrey
We all know that Oprah Winfrey She is inspiring, but she is also a great pioneer, being the first woman to own and produce her own television show when The Oprah Winfrey show issued in 1986.
Birthday: January 29
Christopher Polk / Variety / Shutterstock
Justin Hartley
The hunky actor known for We are He is also a multiple talent, having written an episode of Smallville in 2010 and also directing an episode of the series the following year.
birthday: January 29
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Christian bale
The Academy Award-winning actor had a humble beginning as an actor, and his first role was a fabric softener commercial.
Birthday: January 30th
Stuart Wallace / BPI / Shutterstock
Justin Timberlake
The boy band's heartthrob rose to fame as part of * NSYNC, where he received the call to join the band after the group's founding member. Chris Kirkpatrick He noticed him for his role in The Mickey Mouse Club.
Birthday: January 31
Shutterstock
Kerry Washington
the Small fires everywhere revealed to Jimmy Fallon that she had a rather famous substitute dance teacher growing up … having nothing but Jennifer Lopez Sometimes he intervenes to teach him his classes!
Birthday: January 31
Rob Latour / Shutterstock
Portia de Rossi
Portia de Rossi actually born Amanda Lee Rogers, but chose her new name to "reinvent,quot; herself. She was inspired by the name of William Shakespeare& # 39; s The merchant of Venice.
Birthday: January 31
Helene Pambrun
Harry Styles
The singer began when the Only one direction was formed from Factor X.
Birthday: February 1st
Erica Latack, The Small Market
Lauren Conrad
the Laguna Beach Star revealed in his blog that he collects old apples, does not consume dairy products and loves purple.
Birthday: February 1st
Stormi Webster
Kylie JennerHer daughter may have a famous mom, but the biggest star in her eyes is Poppy, the movie's animated character. Trolls.
Birthday: February 1st
Xavi Less
Shakira
The singer, who will be doing the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show with Jennifer Lopez, is the youngest of eight brothers.
birthday: February 2
Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP / Shutterstock
Fisher Island
The Australian actress has been in many movies, but she is also an author! She is the scribe behind the Marge in charge series of books.
Birthday: February 3rd
Beretta / Sims / Shutterstock
Amal Clooney
The international and human rights lawyer is also a professor, and served as co-professor at the Columbia Law School.
Birthday: February 3rd
Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for GQ Men of the Year 2019
Darren Criss
The Emmy Award winner is also a businessman, who serves as the owner of the Los Angeles piano bar, Tramp Stamp Granny & # 39; s.
Birthday: February 5th
TV One
Chris Rock
In an interview with Rolling Stone, the world-famous comedian revealed that one of his favorite foods of all time is peanut butter and jam sandwiches.
Birthday: February 7th
David Becker / Getty Images
Ashton Kutcher
The actor and model began when he was discovered in Iowa at a local pizzeria.
Birthday: February 7th
Chris Haston / NBC
James Spader
We all know James Spader since The office or The blacklistbut never forget that he was also the villain in Pretty pink.
Birthday: February 7th
Shutterstock
Michael B. Jordan
The muscular artist is also a big fan of anime, since the production of the show. gen: LOCK to include Narutoinspired by designs for your Coach campaign.
Birthday: February 9
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images
Chloë Grace Moretz
The actress grew up in a home full of children, being the younger brother of four brothers.
Birthday: Feb. 10
Ron Adar / SOPA Images / Shutterstock
Emma Roberts
Acting runs in the blood of Emma Roberts, with the famous mega actress Julia Roberts being his aunt
Birthday: Feb. 10
Erik Pendzich / Shutterstock
Yara Shahidi
The model and actress started when she was only six years old and, in an interview with Fashionsaid the rapper Nas She is her second cousin!
Birthday: Feb. 10
David Fisher / Shutterstock
Laura Dern
the Big little lies The actress is basically all of us when it comes to Baby Yoda's obsession, jokingly claiming he saw the character In a basketball game.
Birthday: Feb. 10
David Fisher / Shutterstock
Jennifer Aniston
The winner of PCAs People & # 39; s Icon was iconic as Rachel from friends, but it almost ends somewhere else!
The actress has stated that she was offered to be part of the cast of Saturday night livewhere your friend Adam Sandler He was acting at the time, but he rejected it.
Birthday: February 11th
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Glamor
Danai Gurira
If you saw her in The Walking Dead or Black PantherThere is no doubt that you know the star for her acting roles, but did you know that she is also a playwright?
Danai Gurira author of the Broadway play Eclipsed, who starred Lupita N & # 39; yongo and was nominated for Best Work at the 2016 Tony Awards.
Birthday: February 14th
Hyghly
Weekend
The Grammy Award winner may be selling shows now, but his start was quite humble and indicative of his production skills, since he first came to fame after uploading songs to YouTube.
Birthday: February 16th
Chelsea Lauren / WWD / Shutterstock
Elizabeth Olsen
We all know that Elizabeth Olsenthe older sisters Mary-Kate Y AshleyThey are famous for their television shows and movies, some of which Elizabeth starred.
However, what you may not know is that the twin clothing company, Elizabeth and James, is a play with the names of both her younger sister and her brother.
Birthday: February 16th
JM Enternational / Shutterstock
Ed Sheeran
It turns out that becoming an international singer was something that many saw coming Ed Sheeran, as his classmates voted for him as "Most likely to be famous."
Birthday: February 17th
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
John Travolta
The youngest of six brothers, John Travolta He dropped out of high school to move to New York and pursue a career as an actor, where he got a role in the touring company of the musical Grease.
Obviously, with him later playing Danny Zucko in the film adaptation, it was convincing on paper!
Birthday: 18th of February
