Hannah Brown confirms she is single amid Peter Weber's rumors of romance

Hannah brown She is a single woman.

While many fans have been curious about Brown's relationship with Peter Weber, considering its recent meeting in The Bachelor, the reality star has officially confirmed that he is not dating anyone at this time. On Monday night, Brown took his Instagram Live to chat with his followers and answer fan questions, during which he was asked about his romantic life.

"Am I dating someone? No," Brown replied to a question on Live.

The 25-year-old star, who talked about her Live about a trip to the doctor's office and birth control, also responded to a fan who asked if she was pregnant.

"No, there is no way," Brown replied. "There is no way I'm pregnant."

Earlier this month, Brown had an emotional meeting with Weber, who finished third in his season of High school. During the emotional conversation of the duo, the idea arose that Brown joined the Weber season, but in the end, Weber declared: "I can't do this."