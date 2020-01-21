Hannah Brown confirms she is single amid Peter Weber's rumors of romance

Hannah brown She is a single woman.
While many fans have been curious about Brown's relationship with Peter Weber, considering its recent meeting in The Bachelor, the reality star has officially confirmed that he is not dating anyone at this time. On Monday night, Brown took his Instagram Live to chat with his followers and answer fan questions, during which he was asked about his romantic life.
"Am I dating someone? No," Brown replied to a question on Live.
The 25-year-old star, who talked about her Live about a trip to the doctor's office and birth control, also responded to a fan who asked if she was pregnant.
"No, there is no way," Brown replied. "There is no way I'm pregnant."
Earlier this month, Brown had an emotional meeting with Weber, who finished third in his season of High school. During the emotional conversation of the duo, the idea arose that Brown joined the Weber season, but in the end, Weber declared: "I can't do this."
And with that, it seemed that the chapter had closed for Brown and Weber. So, now that Brown has confirmed that he is not in a relationship, will we see her in Bachelor in Paradise Later this year?
That would be a "no," according to Brown's answer on his Instagram Live.
As fans will remember, Brown got engaged to the winner Jed Wyatt at the end of the season of High school. However, they then broke things after Brown expressed concern about their relationship, including their relationship with another woman. Brown and runner-up Tyler cameron They were later seen spending time together, although things seemed to fade during the summer.
As for your plans for the future, Chris Harrison better beware! Brown told his followers that she would enjoy her work as a presenter for Bachelor Nation, or simply as a television presenter in general. He also shared his hope for some kind of product line in the future.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. And don't miss our 2020 Grammys: Internal guide of E! Special Wednesday, January 22 at 11 p.m. for a preview of the Grammy awards!
%MINIFYHTML628b9261860aa2d5325035087263e4f711%