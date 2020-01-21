Hailey Bieber waits, but tries to hide her pregnancy

%MINIFYHTML12fc8a9410cf86e1bb96d8ce87bb79da11% %MINIFYHTML12fc8a9410cf86e1bb96d8ce87bb79da12%

According to a source, Justin Bieber's model wife is going to & # 39; hide & # 39; once her belly becomes evident, as did her friend Kylie Jenner.

Apparently, congratulations go to Justin and Hailey Bieber. It is reported that the married couple will expand their family with the arrival of a baby as a model, also known as Hailey Baldwin, is pregnant with her first child.

According to a source who claims to have heard the story of his good friend, Hailey is still in the early stages of her pregnancy and is trying to keep it a secret. Kylie Jenner did. It is also said that she will "hide" once her belly becomes evident. "Both parties are excited and that is why Justin really decided to clean his act in recent weeks," the source alleges.

Neither Hailey nor Justin Bieber has confirmed the story

This is not the first time the couple has been hit by rumors of pregnancy. Last year, Hailey unleashed rumors that she was pregnant when a photo of paparazzi showed her walking with her hand on her stomach. However, the daughter of Stephen Baldwin He hastened to deny the speculation by saying: "Internet is funny! No, I am not pregnant. I really love food."

Before that, Justin launched the Internet when he shared a photo of a pregnancy scanner on April Fools' Day. It was clearly a joke, but some apparently fell in love with it. Hailey herself commented at the time: "Very funny." Another case occurred when Hailey admitted to having a "baby fever" under a photo of Kylie's daughter, Stormi, but also discredited those rumors. "I just admire the beautiful daughter of my friends. It doesn't mean I'm going to have babies soon!" she said.

Justin and Hailey confirmed that they were married in November 2018 less than a year after their engagement. They had a second ceremony in South Carolina on September 30, 2019.