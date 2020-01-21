Grammys CEO files a complaint of discrimination against the Recording Academy

VALERIE MACON / AFP through Getty Images
TO UPDATE: In a statement to E! News, Douglas H. Wigdor and Michael J. Willemin, representing the CEO Deborah Dugan, reveals that he is filing a complaint against the Recording Academy for discrimination. They affirm: "The complaint we present today against the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (the Grammys) highlights the tactics reminiscent of those deployed by the people who defend Harvey Weinstein."
"As we argued, the attempt by the Recording Academy to challenge Deborah Dugan's character is a transparent effort to divert the focus from his own illegal activity," the statement continues. "This flagrant form of reprisal in American companies is very common, we even publish #MeToo, and we will use all the necessary legal means to ensure that those responsible are responsible for their actions."
Grammy awards have often caused controversy and it seems that this year may not be different.
Less than two weeks before the 2020 Grammy Awards, The executive director of the Recording Academy, Deborah Dugan, was suspended from office, the Recording Academy said in a statement to E! News. "In light of the concerns raised to the Board of Trustees of the Recording Academy, including a formal complaint of misconduct by a female member of the Recording Academy team, the Board has placed the president and chief executive officer of the Recording Academy, Deborah Dugan, on administrative leave, effective immediately. " The message began. "The Board has also hired two independent external investigators to conduct independent investigations of the allegations."
"The Board determined that this action was necessary to restore the confidence of the members of the Recording Academy, repair the morale of the Recording Academy employees and allow the Recording Academy to focus on its mission of serving all music creators, "the statement continued. "The Board of Trustees of the Recording Academy is committed to fostering a safe, diverse and inclusive workplace, music industry and society."
Throughout the investigation, chairman of the board Harvey Mason Jr. He will serve as interim president and CEO.
Dugan took over the Recording Academy in August 2019, making her the first female president and executive director of the musical organization. After his suspension, Dugan's lawyer issued a statement that denies acting wrong. "What has been reported is almost not the story to be told." Bryan J. Freedman said. "When our ability to speak is not restricted by a 28-page contract and legal threats, we will expose what happens when & # 39; intensifies & # 39; at the Recording Academy, a public nonprofit organization."
