Grammys CEO files a complaint of discrimination against the Recording Academy

TO UPDATE: In a statement to E! News, Douglas H. Wigdor and Michael J. Willemin, representing the CEO Deborah Dugan, reveals that he is filing a complaint against the Recording Academy for discrimination. They affirm: "The complaint we present today against the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (the Grammys) highlights the tactics reminiscent of those deployed by the people who defend Harvey Weinstein."

"As we argued, the attempt by the Recording Academy to challenge Deborah Dugan's character is a transparent effort to divert the focus from his own illegal activity," the statement continues. "This flagrant form of reprisal in American companies is very common, we even publish #MeToo, and we will use all the necessary legal means to ensure that those responsible are responsible for their actions."

Grammy awards have often caused controversy and it seems that this year may not be different.

Less than two weeks before the 2020 Grammy Awards, The executive director of the Recording Academy, Deborah Dugan, was suspended from office, the Recording Academy said in a statement to E! News. "In light of the concerns raised to the Board of Trustees of the Recording Academy, including a formal complaint of misconduct by a female member of the Recording Academy team, the Board has placed the president and chief executive officer of the Recording Academy, Deborah Dugan, on administrative leave, effective immediately. " The message began. "The Board has also hired two independent external investigators to conduct independent investigations of the allegations."