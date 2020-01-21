Glenn Greenwald charged with cybercrime in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO – Federal prosecutors in Brazil accused American journalist Glenn Greenwald of cybercrime on Tuesday for his role in spreading cell phone messages that embarrassed prosecutors and blurred the image of an anti-corruption task force.

In a criminal complaint made public on Tuesday, prosecutors in the capital, Brasilia, accused Mr. Greenwald of being part of a "criminal organization,quot; that hacked the cell phones of several prosecutors and other public officials last year.

Mr. Greenwald could not be reached immediately for comment.

Intercept Brasil, a news organization co-founded by Greenwald, has published several articles based on a treasury of leaked messages that it said it received last year.

In a 95-page criminal complaint, prosecutors say Greenwald did more than simply receive hacked messages and oversee the publication of information of journalistic interest.