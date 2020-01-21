Glenn Greenwald charged with cybercrime in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO – Federal prosecutors in Brazil accused American journalist Glenn Greenwald of cybercrime on Tuesday for his role in spreading cell phone messages that embarrassed prosecutors and blurred the image of an anti-corruption task force.
In a criminal complaint made public on Tuesday, prosecutors in the capital, Brasilia, accused Mr. Greenwald of being part of a "criminal organization,quot; that hacked the cell phones of several prosecutors and other public officials last year.
Mr. Greenwald could not be reached immediately for comment.
Intercept Brasil, a news organization co-founded by Greenwald, has published several articles based on a treasury of leaked messages that it said it received last year.
In a 95-page criminal complaint, prosecutors say Greenwald did more than simply receive hacked messages and oversee the publication of information of journalistic interest.
Citing messages intercepted between Greenwald and hackers, prosecutors say the journalist played a "clear role in facilitating the commission of a crime."
For example, prosecutors contend that Mr. Greenwald encouraged hackers to delete files that had already been shared with The Intercept Brazil, to cover their tracks.
Prosecutors also say Greenwald was communicating with hackers while actively supervising private chats on Telegram, a messaging application.
Mr. Greenwald moved to Brazil in 2005 after meeting David Miranda, a Brazilian man whom he later married and who became a federal congressman last year.
Greenwald became widely known for his role in publishing classified national security documents leaked by former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden in 2013. He co-founded The Intercept Brazil in 2016.
After The Intercept Brazil began publishing articles based on leaked cell phone chats last June, Greenwald became a deeply polarizing figure in Brazil's bitter political division.
The articles raised questions about the integrity, professionalism and motives of the key members of the Brazilian justice system, particularly of the figures directly involved in the investigation of a vast corruption scheme that resulted in the imprisonment of powerful political and business figures. .
Among the revelations in the articles, for example, were the chats in which Sérgio Moro, a former federal judge who handled the prosecution of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in 2017, provided strategic guidance to prosecutors, in violation of the rules Legal and ethical. Moro is now the justice minister of Brazil.
Manuela Andreoni contributed reporting from Rio de Janeiro and Leticia Casado contributed from Brasilia.