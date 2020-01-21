Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber own the Chanel runway at Paris Fashion Week

To work girls!

On Tuesday, Gigi Hadid Y Kaia Gerber property of Chanel Gateway Spring-Summer 2020 Haute Collection in Paris Fashion Week. Celebrating the iconic monochromatic palette of the French fashion house, the two brought glamor to the garden-inspired catwalk, which closely mirrored the ancient Cistercian Abbey of Aubazine in honor of the deceased Gabrielle Chanel.

In a long-sleeved black dress with a belt and white socks, Gigi went effortlessly down the catwalk. For an extra touch, her designer dress featured a black and white pattern along her rounded neck and rolled cuffs. Keeping things simple and refined, her blond strands were tied in a tight bun and she used minimal makeup for a natural beauty appearance with an emphasis on the eyes.

For her part, Kaia wore a white lace dress that featured a tight bodice and a spectacular tulle skirt. On the top of the dress was a pure black fabric that created a deep neckline and a short sleeve moment. Like Gigi, the 18-year-old also combined the look with white stockings, but her short bob was placed behind her ears for a high-fashion editorial look.