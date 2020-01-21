Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber own the Chanel runway at Paris Fashion Week

To work girls!
On Tuesday, Gigi Hadid Y Kaia Gerber property of Chanel Gateway Spring-Summer 2020 Haute Collection in Paris Fashion Week. Celebrating the iconic monochromatic palette of the French fashion house, the two brought glamor to the garden-inspired catwalk, which closely mirrored the ancient Cistercian Abbey of Aubazine in honor of the deceased Gabrielle Chanel.
In a long-sleeved black dress with a belt and white socks, Gigi went effortlessly down the catwalk. For an extra touch, her designer dress featured a black and white pattern along her rounded neck and rolled cuffs. Keeping things simple and refined, her blond strands were tied in a tight bun and she used minimal makeup for a natural beauty appearance with an emphasis on the eyes.
For her part, Kaia wore a white lace dress that featured a tight bodice and a spectacular tulle skirt. On the top of the dress was a pure black fabric that created a deep neckline and a short sleeve moment. Like Gigi, the 18-year-old also combined the look with white stockings, but her short bob was placed behind her ears for a high-fashion editorial look.
Compared to the last show of Paris Chanel Fashion Week in Gigi, this one was amazing. In October, for the Spring-Summer 2020 presentation, YouTuber and the comedian crashed the track. Marie Benoliel (also known as Marie S & # 39; Infiltre). He jumped onto the stage when Victoria's Secret student was going down the track, briefly interrupting her walk. But, of course, Gigi handled the moment like a pro and didn't let Benoliel's antics stop the show.
Following the success of Tuesday's show, Gigi turned to Instagram to celebrate. Wearing a pair of overalls with the name of the fashion house written on them and an elegant tweed coat, he wrote: "CHANEL DAY vintage, post- # ChanelHauteCouture,quot;.
This has already been a busy fashion week for both Gigi and Kaia. Before walking through the Chanel show, Gigi was surprised at the Jacquemus Menswear Fall / Winter 2020 show in her high-cut oatmeal dress with strips on Saturday. Also on hand for the show was Bella Hadid, who put on a beige dress similar to her older sister.
Before heading to Chanel, Kaia participated in the ALYX 9SM 2020 Spring-Summer 2020 show, drawing attention to a large perforated black leather coat and hair clips with rhinestones.
