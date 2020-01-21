Home Entertainment Gigi and Bella Hadid form the glamorous band of the 80s with...

Gigi and Bella Hadid form the glamorous band of the 80s with Kaia Gerber for Moschino's new announcement

Moschino

Presented by Tyra Banks as Moschinorama in the clip inspired by & # 39; Top of the Pops & # 39 ;, the trio covers & # 39; Cool World & # 39; Karla DeVito with Imaan Hammam and Adut Akech.

Sisters Bella Hadid Y Gigi Hadid Y Kaia Gerber They have formed a false model supergroup of the 1980s for the last Moschino campaign.

The trio appears next to Imaan Hammam Y Adut Marrakech in the Moschinorama group for a new announcement that fell on Tuesday, January 21.

Presented by Tyra banks In a cheesy clip inspired by the British graphic program "Top of the Pops", the group performs Karla DeVito& # 39; Cool World & # 39; with Gigi and Kaia as protagonists and Bella as guitarist.

Ironically, the new announcement fell hours after the new video by Weekend, Bella's intermittent boyfriend.