Gang on trial for stealing jewelry from the Moroccan king | News

A group of 25 people face trial in Morocco in relation to the alleged theft of luxury watches and jewels from one of King Mohammed VI's royal palaces.

According to local media, they have been accused of belonging to a criminal gang that allegedly carried out the raid on a palace in Marrakech.

The alleged leader of the organization, according to Hesspress, a Moroccan news website, She was an employee of the palace, but it was also reported that she was helped by the palace's security staff and Moroccan jewelers.

The Moroccan authorities did not reveal details of the stolen watches or jewels or the date of the alleged crime.

A trial is expected to begin next week in Rabat, the Moroccan capital.

It is known that King Mohammed VI has a large collection of expensive watches and jewels.

In September 2018, it was reported that the Moroccan monarch had acquired a Patek Philippe Nautilus watch, embedded with 893 diamonds and worth $ 1.2 million.

The Hesspress report, first published on Monday, claimed that a woman working in the royal palace in Marrakech was the main suspect in the robbery.

The Moroccan royal family does not confirm or deny reports about the king.

All detainees are accused of theft and "abuse of trust," local media reports, because they worked in the palace or were somehow connected to the royal family.

Al Massae newspaper reported that the gang also stole other valuables, but did not specify details.

"This is extremely unusual in the case of a robbery in a royal palace." Ali Lmrabet, a Moroccan writer and journalist, told Al Jazeera.

"The last time it happened was about 40 years ago. Normally, anything that has to do with the king's safety is wrapped in security, so it must mean that someone close to the king has authorized this information to be disclosed."

In 2016, Mohammed VI gave the then president of the United States, Barack Obama, a gold brooch decorated with diamonds and rubies, as well as silver earrings and a watch inlaid with emeralds and diamonds.

The Federal Register of the United States valued the gifts at $ 101,200, and the jewels were deposited in the National Archive and Register, which contains gifts presented to the presidents of the United States.

"Security around King Muhammad can sometimes be lax,quot; Ignacio Cembrero, a Spanish journalist covering Morocco for the El Confidencial news website, told Al Jazeera. "I've seen him take private trips through cities with just a bodyguard car in front of his."

Cembrero said the Moroccan monarch was still a popular figure among his people, but his image had been damaged in recent years by frequent trips abroad.