Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman never gets sick of fans

It's been almost 16 years since the end of the series of friendsbut his co-creator Marta Kauffman He has not yet tired of fans talking about the beloved comedy.
"Oh no, I never get tired of that!" Kauffman told E! News at the Producers Guild Awards on Saturday. "It's exactly like talking about one of your children! I'm so proud of that! It's great."
After the fervor around the 25th anniversary of the show celebrated in the fall, the most frequently asked question to Kauffman is that the meeting is rumored on HBO Max, a script-free special that would bring the entire cast together with Kauffman and his co-creator , David Crane.
Unfortunately, something seems to be stopping him.
"I honestly don't know," Kauffman said when we asked if the special was still underway. "I know it's something that people are interested in, whether it happens or not, it remains to be seen."
The special would simply be a cast meeting, not a real review of the script friends characters. Kauffman had previously given his own reasons as to why there would never be new episodes in an interview with Rolling Stone.
"There are several reasons. One, the program is about a moment in your life when your friends are your family. It is no longer that moment. All we would be doing is bringing these six actors together, but the heart of the program would have been gone. Two, I don't know how good it is for us. The show is working well, people love it. (A meeting) could only disappoint. & # 39; The place where everyone is disappointed & # 39; "he said.
The news of the special was initially reported by The Hollywood Reporter in November, and although it was only a rumor, it has now been updated to a "maybe."
"There is interest in every way, and yet we can't seem to align all that interest to press the button, so today unfortunately it's still one such," said Kevin Reilly, chief of content for Warner Media, last week when She was asked. on the special without script in TCA.
In December, Jennifer Aniston He also confirmed that attempts were being made to make this happen.
"I can't say anything. Honestly, I don't know anything. And I'll continue with … we try. It's an endless question, isn't it? What else could make a group of six actors feel more proud? It's bring joy to the people daily, "he said in an interview with People.
If it happens, the special will probably include Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew PerryY David Schwimmer with Kauffman and Crane at least. In our dreams, it also includes appearances of Paul Rudd, Reese witherspoon, Christina Applegate, tom Selleck, Aisha Tylerand heck maybe even Brad Pitt.
friends It will begin airing on HBO Max when it is released later this year.