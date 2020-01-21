Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman never gets sick of fans

It's been almost 16 years since the end of the series of friendsbut his co-creator Marta Kauffman He has not yet tired of fans talking about the beloved comedy.

"Oh no, I never get tired of that!" Kauffman told E! News at the Producers Guild Awards on Saturday. "It's exactly like talking about one of your children! I'm so proud of that! It's great."

After the fervor around the 25th anniversary of the show celebrated in the fall, the most frequently asked question to Kauffman is that the meeting is rumored on HBO Max, a script-free special that would bring the entire cast together with Kauffman and his co-creator , David Crane.

Unfortunately, something seems to be stopping him.

"I honestly don't know," Kauffman said when we asked if the special was still underway. "I know it's something that people are interested in, whether it happens or not, it remains to be seen."