Freshwater giants are dying

Some of the most amazing creatures on Earth hide in rivers and lakes: giant catfish weighing more than 600 pounds, stripes the length of the Volkswagen Beetles, trout six feet long that can swallow an entire mouse.

There are about 200 species of the so-called freshwater megafauna, but compared to their terrestrial and marine counterparts, scientists study them little and little they know the public. And they are disappearing silently.

After an exhaustive survey of the entire Yangtze River basin, researchers declared this month that the Chinese rowing fish was officially extinct. The spatula fish, last seen alive in 2003, could grow up to 23 feet long and once inhabited many of China's rivers, but overfishing and dams decimated their populations.

Rowing can be an omen for many other giant fish. According to research published in August in Global Change Biology, freshwater megafauna has declined by 88 percent worldwide in recent years.