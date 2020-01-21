Frank Caliendo's impression of Tony Romo couldn't be more perfect

Here we go, Jim!

Frank Caliendo is known for his extravagant, wild and generally imitations of sports figures. He has nailed the voices of John Madden, Mel Kiper and, most famously, Jon Gruden.

Well, on Caliendo's 46th birthday, the same day as the AFC championship game between the Chiefs and the Titans, Caliendo reiterated one of his most recent personifications: Tony Romo.

MORE: SN experts choose Super Bowl 54

While Caliendo had made a impersonation of Romo before, this time it came with a bit of confusion: in an almost perfect imitation of Romo's warm, serious and welcoming voice, Caliendo edited his impersonation in real half-time images, deceiving the Twitter people everywhere.

The impersonation (in case you missed it) begins with: "There is a chance that Kansas City gets six, 700 points in this half. They are just that, so good they could really do it. They are amazing and amazing and incredibly amazing I love to see them. I want to kiss them, I want to hug them. And make them my best friends. "

And in case there was any doubt that It was Hot and do not Tony Romo, here is another video of the impersonation of Caliendo. But he slipped a bit through the cracks, as Caliendo "predicted,quot; the furious return of the Chiefs over the Texans in the AFC division round.

Needless to say, the Twittersphere ate the impersonation of Caliendo:

All that was missing was a perfect prediction of an upcoming play and the shadow of Romo's 5 o'clock.