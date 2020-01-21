Former teammates, players and coaches express concern about former NBA star Delonte West after a new disturbing video is released

Roommates, many express their deep concern for former NBA star Delonte West. A recent video shows that he is rumored to be homeless and exhibits erratic behavior that causes many to question his mental health.

Delonte West's close friends say they are currently trying to help him after a disturbing video appeared earlier this week that showed him handcuffed and shirtless on the side of a road in Prince George's County, just outside Washington. Also in the video, Delonte was repeatedly beaten by an unidentified man while lying face down in the street.

When asked why he had been attacked and if the physical altercation was an act of self-defense, Delonte said he was walking down the street when the man approached him with a gun. However, that was the only coherent part of what he said, as it broke out in an unintelligible diatribe that immediately aroused concerns about his mental health.

Prince George's County Police Chief, Henry P. Stawinski III, further explained the situation, even admitted that the officer who recorded Delonte handcuffed in the street has been suspended pending an investigation into how the video was leaked. Stawinski said the images appeared from a cell phone and not from the camera of an officer's body.

He also said:

"In my opinion, I own that, this department owns that. That is evidence, and it is irresponsible that it be placed in the hands of the public, particularly when you begin to identify people who are still subject to serious aggression and investigation. "

Aaron Goodwin, the former Delonte agent, officially confirmed that the man in handcuffs in the video was in fact Delonte. He also revealed that he is currently recovering with relatives after the incident.

Several NBA games expressed support and concern for Delonte on social media, including former teammates Jameer Nelson and Lance Allred, former coach Phil Martelli, Dez Bryant and Kendrick Perkins.

According to reports, Delonte has been struggling with bipolar disorder. In February 2016, he was seen wandering around a local fast-food restaurant without shoes. Then, last September he was seen again in the streets, supposedly considered homeless.

