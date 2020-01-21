Former Interpol president is sent to prison for bribery in China

BEIJING – A former senior Chinese police official who also served as president of Interpol was sentenced Tuesday to 13 and a half years in prison for bribery, in a case that his wife has denounced as a result of political revenge.
When the official, Meng Hongwei, was elected president of Interpol, the international organization based in France that provides global coordination in the fight against crime, in 2016, the appointment raised fears among human rights groups that China would use the connection to abuse the powers of the organization.
But two years later, Meng abruptly disappeared on a return visit to China, whose Communist Party in power later revealed that he was under investigation.
On Tuesday, a court in Tianjin, a port city in northern China, discovered that Meng had received bribes worth more than $ 2 million between 2005 and 2017, when it increased in China's national security apparatus. The sentence, and the long prison sentence, followed a one-day trial in June last year.
A The online report on the ruling of China's main state television channel, CCTV, said: "Meng Hongwei told the courtroom that he accepted the court ruling and would not appeal."
The judges took into consideration competing factors, according to the report. On the one hand, Mr. Meng had "sincerely confessed to all the facts of the crimes," he said.
On the other hand, according to the report, the Chinese authorities have not been able to recover all the money they say Meng took in exchange for commercial opportunities, promotions and other favors.
The coverage of Chinese news about Mr. Meng's trial last year showed him as a humble, gray-haired and eclipsed figure by two huge guards.
It is likely that his imprisonment will be promoted by China's state media as proof that President Xi Jinping remains committed to his anti-corruption campaign, which has seen several powerful figures imprisoned.
Mr. Meng's wife, Grace Meng, rejected the accusations against her husband and, unusually for the spouse of a senior Chinese official, sought protection abroad. She has stayed in France since her arrest.
Ms. Meng accompanied her husband to France when he became president of Interpol, a traditionally ceremonial position that he tried to turn into a position of royal power, according to the Wall Street Journal. When Mr. Meng disappeared in China, his wife gave the alarm and then made himself public with accusations that he was a victim of Mr. Xi's quest for power.
"I think the anti-corruption campaign in China has already been damaged," he told the British newspaper The Guardian. "It has become a way of attacking people who are your enemy."
Ms. Meng did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on the sentence, and neither did her lawyer.
Before his fall, Meng, 66, had been one of the most prominent police officers in China. As president of Interpol, he was part of Mr. Xi's effort to expand Beijing's influence. Mr. Meng served simultaneously as vice minister of public security; before that, he supervised the Chinese Coast Guard and ran an anti-terrorism office.
After assuming power as head of the Communist Party in 2012, Mr. Xi began an increasingly fierce campaign against official corruption and disloyalty, and the Chinese national security service was at the center of that momentum.
Zhou Yongkang, once the seemingly untouchable head of the law and order apparatus of the Communist Party, was sentenced in 2015 to life imprisonment for corruption. Li Dongsheng, who, like Meng was vice minister of public security, was sentenced in 2016 to 15 years in prison for accepting bribes.
For a while, Mr. Meng seemed to enjoy Mr. Xi's trust. In 2017, Mr. Xi delivered the keynote address at an Interpol meeting in Beijing chaired by Mr. Meng, stating that "China is willing to share its experience in security governance with all countries of the world,quot; .
Aurelien Breeden contributed reports from Paris.