BEIJING – A former senior Chinese police official who also served as president of Interpol was sentenced Tuesday to 13 and a half years in prison for bribery, in a case that his wife has denounced as a result of political revenge.

When the official, Meng Hongwei, was elected president of Interpol, the international organization based in France that provides global coordination in the fight against crime, in 2016, the appointment raised fears among human rights groups that China would use the connection to abuse the powers of the organization.

But two years later, Meng abruptly disappeared on a return visit to China, whose Communist Party in power later revealed that he was under investigation.

On Tuesday, a court in Tianjin, a port city in northern China, discovered that Meng had received bribes worth more than $ 2 million between 2005 and 2017, when it increased in China's national security apparatus. The sentence, and the long prison sentence, followed a one-day trial in June last year.