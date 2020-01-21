Former Delonte West teammate feels & # 39; sick & # 39; For the assault video, NFL star Dez Bryant offers help

Instagram / WENN / Judy Eddy

Meanwhile, others urge the NBA to do something to help the former Boston Celtics player after they saw him in the video being repeatedly beaten and kicked.

Up News Info –

Delonte WestHis name has been trending on social media since videos of him appeared being hit in the middle of the streets online. While some decided to make fun of the former NBA player for the clip, others expressed concern about his well-being. Among those who are worried about him is his former teammate. Jameer Nelson.

The 37-year-old free agent issued a long statement expressing how sad he was after seeing the viral images. "Today I am sick to my stomach when watching Delonte's videos," he said, encouraging people to "pray for Him and his family and hope that he will seek the right help." He added: "I am not sure what exactly is happening with Dwest, but he knows that I am in his corner and I will help him overcome this. Yes, I have talked to him in recent months, just trying to be there for him as a friend." .

Elsewhere in the statement, Jameer told his followers to go get professional help "if you have mental, emotional or physical setbacks in life." He concluded the post by saying, "And keep in mind, when posting videos or photos of someone. You may think you are helping, but you could be hurting him even more. People have children and their children do not deserve to be ashamed. Please pray!"

Jameer Nelson reacted to Delonte West's assault video.

In addition to Jameer, NFL star Dez bryant He also gave his two cents in the video and offered his help to Delonte. Explosion of those who mocked the troubled star, Dez said in his account: "I see a lot of silly comments in which people make fun of Delonte West … this is not a matter of joke … I will find out how I can help him … he needs to be in rehab or something … "

Dez Bryant offered to help Delonte West.

Many other people shared the same feeling as Dez, and some urged the NBA to do something to help Delonte. "I don't want to see the NBA pushing more mental health initiatives until they help Delonte West in some way," one criticized the organization. "I hope the NBA player association puts its arms around Delonte West tonight. Send a PJ to go look for him. Have his lawyers get an emergency succession order by compromise. Save your life. Let's not be there for his death and not for his life. " "said another.

In the video so commented, which was supposedly taken in Washington D.C., Delonte was seen lying motionless in the middle of a busy road while someone beat and kicked him mercilessly. In another video, he said that someone approached him with a gun while walking along the road. But when he was asked for more details about the incident, he began to rant.

His family has yet to talk so far.