Former Bill Cosby lawyer denies suspension reports

Monique Pressley, a former lawyer for Bill Cosby, has denied reports that she has been suspended for embezzlement of client funds.

Pressley issued a statement through The Jasmine Brand, where he vehemently denied the accusations made in a story published by the Daily Mail.

"The accusations against me of incorrectness are unequivocally false. The claim that my suspension for disability is due to the accusations against me is false," says his statement.

"In the 22 years that I have been practicing law, the bar association has not disciplined me once for inappropriate behavior, or a suspension, or even a reprimand letter. As soon as I can, I await the opportunity to defend myself against these charges ".

According to Daily Mail, Pressley was suspended & # 39; for disability & # 39; one month after a disciplinary lawyer presented & # 39; clear and convincing evidence & # 39; of his alleged misconduct.

The news outlet reports that three former Pressley clients had accused her of taking retainers and quickly depleting funds for personal expenses without doing any significant work, and then they would ask for more money.

Pressley worked as a member of the Cosby defense team in 2016 before being removed from the team.