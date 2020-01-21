Former Bill Cosby lawyer denies suspension reports

Monique Pressley, a former lawyer for Bill Cosby, has denied reports that she has been suspended for embezzlement of client funds.

Pressley issued a statement through The Jasmine Brand, where he vehemently denied the accusations made in a story published by the Daily Mail.

"The accusations against me of incorrectness are unequivocally false. The claim that my suspension for disability is due to the accusations against me is false," says his statement.

