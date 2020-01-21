Ferrari reveals a great stage for the launch of the F1 2020 car

One of the most famous theaters in Italy will host one of F1's most anticipated car developments for the new season







Ferrari will launch the car that they hope will finally end their long drought of F1 titles in one of the biggest theaters in Italy, on February 11.

The Valli Theater is located in the city of Reggio Emilia, in northern Italy, where the national flag of the country, the Tricolor, was born in the 18th century.

As the country's effective national team, Ferrari will carry Italy's hopes and expectations once again in 2020, as they bid for the first world title in 12 years.

Reggio Emilia is 20 miles from Maranello, the home of Ferrari and where his new car is being built.

The launch event will air online at 5.30 p.m. UK time.

Ferrari has deliberately opted for an early spot in the & # 39; launch week & # 39; in development of F1 so that they can continue working in the car before heading to Spain for the first week of testing eight days later.

The & # 39; twenty tens & # 39; they were the first decade in the history of F1 in which Ferrari did not claim the title of drivers or builders, with Red Bull and Mercedes dividing the 20 crowns between them.

But Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri insisted before Christmas that the Maranello team does have the staff and infrastructure to succeed.

Team leader Mattia Binotto has echoed that vision before his second season in charge of the most famous team in F1.

"I think the level of competition has never been so high," Binotto told Ferrari magazine.

"We have all the necessary requirements to do it well, but nothing is taken for granted because our adversaries, like us, are also strengthening to improve."

"To our advantage, we have the support of our exceptional typhosi and the power of that legend that we want at all costs to continue nurturing ourselves."

How is Lauch Week outlined?

Five teams, three countries and much more to reveal, as one of the most exciting weeks of the year of F1 is still in place …