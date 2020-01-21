Father who held children captive for years faces abuse charges | News

A father facing charges of sexual abuse in a Dutch court had held six of his nine children captive for almost a decade on an isolated farm, telling them that "bad spirits,quot; would enter their bodies if they talked to strangers, prosecutors said Tuesday. .

Gerrit-Jan van Dorsten, 67, is charged with illegal detention, child abuse and money laundering.

Now sick after a stroke, he cannot speak and did not attend the pretrial hearing in the city of Assen during which his custody extended for three months.

In October, police found Van Dorsten and five adult brothers at the farm in Ruinerwold, in the north of Holland, after a sixth brother escaped and arrived at a nearby bar in the village. The local people alerted the police.

"All children report physical punishment if they are considered to be under the influence of spirits. This happened from a very young age, with children as young as four or five years old," prosecutor Diana Roggen told the judges.

"The punishments would consist of beatings, sometimes with a stick or other objects, pulling their hair, sometimes making them sit in a cold bath for hours. Sometimes they were strangled to the point of being unconscious."

The judges granted a request for prosecution for Van Dorsten to undergo neurological and psychiatric evaluations and said defense attorneys can interrogate children, four men and five women who are now all adults.

The six younger children were held from birth and separated from their older siblings. A 15-year-old daughter was transferred to another city, while a 12-year-old son was forced to live alone in a caravan.

Van Dorsten told the children that his mother's death in 2004 was his fault for having contact with the outside world.

"He had a bad spirit and didn't want to transfer it to them," one of the children told prosecutors during a previous interrogation.

The children watched the proceedings remotely, said President Judge Herman Fransen. They can testify at a later stage of the trial.

The accusations of the children were confirmed by newspapers written by Van Dorsten seized during a search of the farm, the prosecutor said.

Between 2007 and its discovery last year, Van Dorsten retained food, beverages or medical treatments. Some of the older children have said that their father forced them to perform sexual acts with him between 2004 and 2008, prosecutors said.

Roggen said that Van Dorsten also told the children that "a female spirit, her mother's spirit or another spiritual wife,quot; had entered their bodies to justify sexual acts with them.

The six brothers and their father had lived on the farm since 2010, and had never registered their births or attended school, as required by Dutch law.

Three other older brothers had left the family before they were confined.

Two of them have filed allegations of sexual abuse when they were young teenagers.

Van Dorsten is in a prison hospital where police have failed to question him because a stroke not treated in 2014 prevented him from speaking.

A second suspect, Austrian Josef Brunner, 58, a follower or accomplice of Van Dorsten who paid the rent on the farm, is accused of endangering the health of others and illegal detention.

"In my conscience (I know (I didn't steal anyone's freedom," Brunner told the judges on Tuesday. "This feels like a witch hunt,quot;).

Brunner's lawyer, Yehudi Moszkowicz, responded to charges of keeping the children against their will, citing interviews with them who said they could have left the property, but decided not to.

The children, all over 18, have not spoken in public, but have given statements through a Dutch filmmaker.

The four elders said in November that they support the criminal case against their father. Separately, the five youngest children, those on the farm, say they don't support the charges.

The five younger children are in therapy and are doing well under the circumstances, prosecutors said.