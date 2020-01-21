Farrah Abraham says she is ashamed of sex after being criticized for filming a spicy video in front of her daughter

WENN / Avalon

The former star of & # 39; Teen Mom & # 39; He says he won't let people ruin my creativity or my happy Instagram page & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Farrah Abraham He defended himself after his post on Instagram caused another controversy. Internet users criticized one's mother after she apparently filmed a spicy video in front of her 10-year-old daughter Sophia.

In the brazen clip published on Sunday, January 19, the former MTV reality star wore only red underwear that included a push-up bra and thong, showing her bare bottom. He showed playful dances at the wheel of a yacht while a stocky man played the violin at his side.

At first, the video seemed to be normal things for Farrah, but her followers later realized that her daughter Sophia was in the same boat, recording her own TikTok videos. A surprised user wrote in the video comment: "And your daughter was with you! Mom of the year right there! I feel so bad for Sophia … you really need help!"

But Farrah doesn't think there's anything wrong with her daughter watching her dance in red lingerie. When TMZ asked about the reaction of the parents, the 28-year-old said: "We live together in a house. As if we were completely open. I have to say that there is nothing wrong with a woman being fully dressed, if it is a bikini set or whatever. "

Defending against criticism, the "Teenage mother"Alum added," I feel that many mothers have sexual shame, which I've definitely been in my life. I think that when I am single, beautiful, young and beautiful, I almost regret having looked back at my life and not living a happy and outgoing life. "

He continued to insist that he will not allow people's opinions to change the way he lives his life. "I definitely hope that my daughter will never be ashamed of covering up and not being the happiest. We are surrounded by all the good people and I stay positive. No one is ruining my creativity or my happy Instagram page." She claimed.

Explaining Sophia's presence on the boat, Farrah said: "She was there doing TikToks and having fun and dancing. The yacht is a little big, so if some of us are in front, dancing and having fun … my friend is playing a violin and his girlfriend are there. You know, I don't do anything anyone else is doing. In fact, I think I live my life more conservatively than most people. "

She also believes that her daughter grows up like any normal child of her age. "No, my daughter is really … recently lost her last tooth and is like & # 39; I'm not going to write the tooth fairy this time & # 39;" he said when asked if Sophia is growing too fast. "And also for Christmas, he still believes in Santa's things. Other children stopped doing it years ago. So my daughter, she is her daughter."