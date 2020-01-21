Farrah Abraham defends filming spicy video in front of her daughter

Farrah Abraham He has some words for his enemies.

the Teenage mother student responded to the criticism she received after filming a video of herself dancing in a red bikini in front of her 10-year-old daughter Sofia.

"I have to say that there is nothing wrong with a woman being fully dressed in clothes, whether it is a bikini set or whatever," he said. TMZ Monday. Then he added: "I feel that many mothers have sexual shame, which I have definitely been in my life, and I think that when I am single, beautiful, young and beautiful, I almost regret having looked back in my life." Not living a happy and outgoing life. And I definitely hope that my daughter will never be ashamed to cover herself and not be the happiest. "

The 28-year-old reality star also rejected the notion that her daughter is growing too fast, and noted that Sophia is "very small." In fact, Abraham said that his daughter is "better cover than I see of her other children and her other partners."

"I am very blessed," she said.

He also said he believes he lives his life "a little more conservatively than other people."