Farrah Abraham defends filming spicy video in front of her daughter

Farrah Abraham He has some words for his enemies.
the Teenage mother student responded to the criticism she received after filming a video of herself dancing in a red bikini in front of her 10-year-old daughter Sofia.
"I have to say that there is nothing wrong with a woman being fully dressed in clothes, whether it is a bikini set or whatever," he said. TMZ Monday. Then he added: "I feel that many mothers have sexual shame, which I have definitely been in my life, and I think that when I am single, beautiful, young and beautiful, I almost regret having looked back in my life." Not living a happy and outgoing life. And I definitely hope that my daughter will never be ashamed to cover herself and not be the happiest. "
The 28-year-old reality star also rejected the notion that her daughter is growing too fast, and noted that Sophia is "very small." In fact, Abraham said that his daughter is "better cover than I see of her other children and her other partners."
"I am very blessed," she said.
He also said he believes he lives his life "a little more conservatively than other people."
Abraham posted the video on Instagram over the weekend. The 30-second clip showed Abraham dancing in a red bikini on a yacht while his friend played the violin in the background. Abraham told TMZ that Sophia was making videos of TikTok, dancing and having fun in the boat.
However, many social media users criticized the television star.
"And your daughter was with you!" A commentator wrote. "Mom of the year right there! I feel so bad for Sophia … you really need help!"
"Your 10 years looking behind the camera is the worst part," added another.
However, it seems that Abraham is not giving this criticism another thought.
