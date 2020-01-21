Farmers Insurance Open picks, sleepers, betting tips

After a brief pause during the first part of the year, we return to the 2020 season of the PGA Tour to break down each event and give tips for the best bets. My debut in 2020 coincides with the first event of the Tiger Woods season in a course where he won eight times. While I will always be a Tiger home run, this year's Farmers Insurance Open is not where I want to back it up with an 11/1 chance, not in a field that is the strongest we've seen since last year's Tour Championship.

Torrey Pines is the place for the opening of Farmers Insurance, and although this event generally attracts a strong field, this year's iteration draws a particularly deep upper end with Torrey Pines as the place for the US Open. UU. Of the next year. Rory McIlory, Jon Rahm, Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama and Gary Woodland will join Woods this week, making this the first main event of 2020.

This week's event will be played at the legendary South Torrey Pines course for three of the four rounds, and each golfer will also play on the less known and easier North Torrey course. For the purposes of this article, I will focus on the South course, but keep in mind that golfers should get good scores during their Thursday or Friday round in the North course if they want to make the cut of 60 players.

Torrey Pines South is a long track, recording around 7,700 yards. Long hitters will have an advantage here, but I would warn against ignoring some of the shorter hitters. Guys like Brandt Snedeker and KJ Choi have a history of elite courses at Torrey Pines because they can keep him away from Torrey's criminal punishments and can use his elite long iron games. The main factor that will generate success is whether long hitters can bomb it enough to hit plates and short wedges on hard-to-hit greens (regardless of whether they are on the street or not). At the same time, shorter batters will need to keep it in the street and then glue their longer plates and avoid some of the difficult looks around the green that Torrey Pines presents.

Overall, I give the bomber a slight advantage, but I will certainly mix a fair amount of more accurate players and shorter batting. I will also write in the score of Par 5. Although Torrey does not admit many eagles, the four Par 5 give up a good amount of birdies, so it will be very important for players to take advantage of these holes because the rest of the field is not going to yield many Great scoring opportunities.

The final note you should keep in mind is that the wind can be brutal here sometimes. Snedeker won in a year in which he blew sideways on Sunday, and we have seen gusts at more than 25 mph several times over the years at this event.

Key statistics

Blows won: out of the shirt

Par 5 score

Fight

Approach from +200 yards

Farmers insurance Open bets, odds

Absolute bets to consider

Tony Finau 1/25

I have certainly insisted on Finau's inability to win tournaments in the past, but this year I am looking for Finau to boost his career to the next team. Finau is the type of tee-to-green player that can win at Torrey Pines, and has been on or near the front page of the leaderboard here sometimes with finals of T13, T6, T4, T18 and T24 over The last five years. The odds of 25/1 do not stand out as a good value for a player who "does not win," but this is the exact type of event in which I can see Finau getting that "W,quot; break. Starting a betting card with Finau at this number also allows you to adjust some additional mid-range values ​​and still maintain responsible management of the funds. If you are playing DFS, Finau is also one of the main cash game considerations at $ 9,300 at DraftKings.

Gary Woodland 1/25

The 25/1 number in Woodland is likely to have an appropriate price, but I think it would not be outrageous if its number were in the 18/1 or 20/1 range. While Woodland is a guy I prefer to sign up for less driver courses, Torrey Pines is a design that suits Woodland's game if he is able to keep him on the street with his driver. Woodland has played some of his best golf courses in the Weset Coast courses with poa greens and, like Finau, he has an excellent track record in this event with finals of T9, T12, T20 and T18 in his last four starts at Torrey Pins. I don't like putting too many actions in the form of early season, but Woodland was playing great golf during the fall with four consecutive results in the top 10.

Jason day 45/1

He fought during the day in the fall and skipped the President's Cup due to a back injury, so a victory this week would apparently not come out of nowhere. However, 45/1 is a great value for a Day pedigree player and for a former twice winner of this event. The ball hits of the day are always unpredictable, but it has the short game skills to compete in any event in which the winning score must fall in the range of -8 to -12. Betting on the day is a bet for your talent and the value of your absolute odds, and I am always willing to make this type of direct betting on events that generally generate winners with elite pedigree (Justin Rose 2019, Day & # 39; 15 / & # 39; 18, Jon Rahm & # 39; 17, Brandt Snedeker 2016, Tiger Woods seven times).

Francesco Molinari 100/1

This is not an event where I want to bet from afar, but I am looking at Molinari at 100/1. This seems like a silly bet that books are trying to attract the corkers, but I have no problem shooting a high quality player who is a better long-term golf player than virtually any other player in 100/1. . -out of range. Molinari's game is everywhere right now, but it is more appropriate in the course, like Torrey Pines, where birdies will be harder to find. Molinari is not exceptionally long since the tee, but he is a solid long iron player when he starts his game. The bad form aside, it is worth taking a player 100/1 among the 25 best in the world.