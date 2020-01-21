Fans defend Rihanna after being accused of taking lingerie photos to look more scandalous

%MINIFYHTMLc59f6534e8fcc7ac001bc2ce05db573d11% %MINIFYHTMLc59f6534e8fcc7ac001bc2ce05db573d12%

Instagram

While some people agree that today most of the Instagram images are retouched with Photoshop, others claim that the creator of hits & # 39; Umbrella & # 39; She is still pretty without her photos being retouched.

Up News Info –

While many have recognized RihannaBecause of her sensuality, some people questioned how genuine her appearance is on her Instagram photo. These people disagreed with the photos that the 31-year-old star recently shared on her social media account, showing her promoting her new Savage X Fenty lingerie collection.

In some images, the singer who became a fashion designer wore a two-piece red developer while sitting on the inflatable sofa. He also had a thick red jacket wrapped around his waist that looked small.

<br />

%MINIFYHTMLc59f6534e8fcc7ac001bc2ce05db573d13% %MINIFYHTMLc59f6534e8fcc7ac001bc2ce05db573d14%

While Rih seemed thicker in her previous appearances, some people accused the Barbados singer of taking photos of those images to make her look thinner. An Internet user wrote: "All these filters published MF with Photoshop! In the past they posted a $$! Speaking of TBI …… NO, let me see your A $$ NOW! !!!! "

<br />

Another thinks that it has been common for a celebrity to have their image manipulated, "Ok … what model / artist does their image retouch when they start to approach the wall." But another disagreed, arguing: "Rihanna looks fabulous in these images … The jacket is hiding her weight gain, I don't see much photoshop … then 85% of IG uses photoshop."

Others didn't care if Rihanna edited the images, because she looks pretty anyway. "Lol … I agree … I'm not interested in filters because I've seen what people look like without them … I think it's a way of lying to be honest … at the same time it's what they do celebrities … but Rihanna has been beautiful since the first day of her career … with or without filters, extra or thin weight, she is beautiful, "said one.

Another fan defended the creator of hits "Diamonds," "Who cares if he is big or small, his bank account is nice and healthy. I'm sure he doesn't give a damn what anyone thinks he probably wipes his tears with big face hundreds. "

A recent report says that Rihanna gained a lot of weight during her relationship with her then boyfriend Hassan Jameel because she fed her by force. According to blogger Shallon Lester, sources told him that Hassan was "force feeding" the Grammy-winning artist to gain weight, so that he could "control" it better. He would "purposely leave his favorite snacks … on the jet and on the yacht," so that Rih had no choice but to overeat.