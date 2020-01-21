EU citizens must now apply online to stay legally in the United Kingdom News from the United Kingdom

An estimated 3.6 million citizens of the European Union live in the United Kingdom. But after the end of the Brexit transition period at the end of this year, the government wants them to submit their application online to ensure that their legal rights remain.

That has bothered some who feel that the British government is putting another obstacle in their path, but the vast majority say that a real physical document would give them peace of mind.

Charlie Angela, from Al Jazeera, reports from London.