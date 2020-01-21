Erica Mena has fans crying with this magnificent video of her wedding and Safaree's: her son also appears in the clip!

Erica Mena has been provoking fans with all kinds of photos from her fairytale wedding to Safaree. It was a fantastic event, as you can see in the various photos that Erica shared on her social media account.

But now, Erica crowned her wedding publications with a beautiful and emotional video that will make her cry. Check it out below.

A fan exclaimed: Qué What a beautiful bride! Soo happy for you Erica !! 🤗 You deserve Bew 💕 ’and another follower was hypnotized:‘ Wow, you looked beautiful! Wowsers God bless this union! "

Someone else wrote: "I'm crying, this is so beautiful," and another follower posted this: "When your son gave you, I lose it!" Congratulations !!!!!!!!!

One fan commented: "@iamerica_mena, it was such a beautiful congratulation to both of you that I loved it," and another follower shared: "Beautiful ❤️ May God bless you with a wonderful marriage!"

Another of Erica's sponsors wrote: ‘@iamerica_mena I lost it when Safaree started crying. "Your mutual love is genuine and absolutely beautiful!"

A fan told Erica: "All the vows made me cry! You can see the love they both have for each other, and they both deserve that kind of love! Congratulations a lot of love, and God bless them bless. ❤️ '

Erica also shared an amazing photo in which she is pregnant and said the original plan was to keep her baby secret and reveal it in this photo:

‘The original plan was to keep it a secret for me and reveal it like this 🥰 Personalized helmet made by @bridalstylesboutique ✨🌹 Dress @ryanandwalter’ Erica captioned the amazing photo.

Erica is living her best life along with her love Safaree. The beautiful couple can't wait to meet their baby.

Ad

Fans were very happy to see that Erica made some exceptions and posted her son on social media these days, even though he generally doesn't want this.



Post views:

0 0