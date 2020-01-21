Erdogan says Somalia invited Turkey to explore for offshore oil | Turkey News

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Somalia invited Turkey to explore for oil in their seas, private national broadcaster NTV reported.

Turkey it has been an important source of help for Somalia after a famine in 2011. Turkish engineers have helped build infrastructure in Somalia, companies have invested in the country and Turkish officials have trained Somali soldiers as part of efforts to build the country army.

Talking to journalists on Monday, on their return flight from a Libya summit in Berlin said Erdogan Turkey He would take action in line with the Somali invitation, but gave no further details.

"There is an offer from Somalia. They say: & # 39; There is oil in our seas. You are carrying out these operations with Libya, but you can also do it here & # 39;". This is very important to us, "NTV said, citing Erdogan.

"Therefore, there will be steps we will take in our operations there."

At the end of December, a group of Turkish engineers was one of those hit by an explosion at a checkpoint in Mogadishu that killed at least 90 people. Last weekend, a car bomb attack wounded some 15 people, including Turkish contractors, in Afgoye.

Agreement with Libya

In November, Turkey signed an agreement of maritime delimitation with the Government of National Agreement (GNA) of Libya, recognized internationally, in a measure that angered Greece and Cyprus. Athens has disagreed with Ankara for offshore resources off the coast of the divided island of Cyprus.

Erdogan recently said that Turkey's seismic exploration vessel Oruc Reis would be deployed to explore for oil and gas in front of Libya. Other similar Turkish vessels are engaged in the same activity against Cyprus.

He also said that "it was no longer legally possible,quot; to conduct any search and drilling activity or build a pipeline without the approval of Libya or Turkey in the areas subject to its agreement.

Earlier this month, Greece, Cyprus and Israel signed an agreement to build a pipeline to send gas to Europe, despite vehement opposition from Turkey.

Erdogan had previously announced that Ankara was sending military forces to Libya to support the Tripoli-based GNA against the offensive of the renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar in Tripoli, which began last April but has since stalled on the outskirts of the capital.

Haftar's forces are aligned with a rival administration based in eastern Libya and in recent weeks they have made some military advances with the help of Russian mercenaries, according to press reports. Russia denied sending military contractors to Libya.

Both Turkey and Russia attended a summit in Berlin on Sunday, where a large number of foreign powers agreed to end external interference in the Libyan conflict and work towards a ceasefire in the country.