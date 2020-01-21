Emiliano Sala: the family is still waiting for answers year after the death of the striker in a plane crash | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML01a6ca9c7153a9fe0d572e2ce0d1d80711% %MINIFYHTML01a6ca9c7153a9fe0d572e2ce0d1d80712%









Sky Sports News reporter Rebecca Williams reflects on the death of Emiliano Sala, whose family is still waiting for answers about last year's plane crash.

A year after his death, Emiliano Sala's family is asking the authorities to speed up their work because there are still many unanswered questions about what happened.

Sala, 28, who had just become Cardiff City's record firm, died when the plane he was traveling in fell down the English Channel.

The news devastated the world of football and the plane's pilot, David Ibbotson, has not yet been found.

The Argentine forward was heading to the Welsh capital from Nantes, where he had played for four years. He was the star striker of the club, having scored 42 goals in 120 games.

Cardiff had been monitoring Sala for some time, hoping he could increase the club's chances of keeping his place in the Premier League.

But, in the months after Sala's disappearance, attention soon focused on his transfer fee as both clubs entered into a bitter legal battle over who should pay the £ 15 million.

Sala's sister, Romina, was among Cardiff City Stadium visitors following the tragic plane crash.

Sala's family is desperate for answers and they say they will celebrate the anniversary in "a private and silent contemplation of their loss."

Meanwhile, there has not yet been a full investigation, police investigations continue and the final report on what happened that night has not yet been published.

The AAIB published images of the wreckage of the plane

Crash investigation

The Air Accident Investigation Division (AAIB) says its report is now at an advanced stage and will be published at the end of March.

As part of his work, he has been "analyzing a number of elements, including operational, technical, organizational and human factors that could have caused or contributed to the accident."

However, the AAIB has received criticism and some say opportunities were lost to gather important physical evidence.

The original search and rescue operation of the Piper Malibu plane was suspended after three days, but Sala's family begged the authorities to continue searching.

Desperate for the answers, they began raising funds for a private search that would be led by world-famous oceanographer David Mearns. Almost immediately, he managed to locate the remains and Sala's body was recovered and now we know that Sala had come into contact with harmful levels of carbon monoxide.

Marine scientist David Mearns discovered the remains, but says that delays in the search allowed problems with the collection of evidence.

Mearns has been very critical of the AAIB investigation and says that all the remains should have been recovered, while it was still possible.

He told Sky Sports News: "Several opportunities were lost and now families are left without physical evidence, without real proof of the defect that allowed carbon monoxide to enter the cabin.

"Why did they have to wait until summer to find out about carbon monoxide poisoning? When were these toxicology tests done? Why were they not done before? Why was that information released so late?

"All these things led to a passage of time, during which physical evidence at the bottom of the sea was destroyed and shattered by trawlers and spread throughout the English channel."

N264DB ashore in Nantes before the flight (Image: AAIB)

The flight

Sala had rejected Cardiff's initial offer of a commercial flight. Instead, it was football agent Willie McKay who organized a private plane through a company he had previously used.

But the preliminary report by AAIB found that the plane was not licensed to fly commercially.

Sala had sent a message to McKay's son, Jack, who was currently playing for Cardiff, about the arrangements.

Friday, January 18

7:43 pm – Jack McKay: "My dad told me that tomorrow you will go home. I could organize a plane to take you directly to Nantes and return on Monday, at the time that suits you, so you can train on Tuesday."

7:51 pm – Emiliano Sala: "Ah, that's great. I was in the middle of checking if there are any flights to get to Nantes tomorrow."

7.56pm – Room: "How much will it cost?"

7.56pm – McKay: "Nothing. He (Willie McKay) said that if you help me score goals, it's nothing."

Once Sala was on the plane, he sent voice messages to his friends expressing concern about the safety of the plane. He could be heard saying, "It seems like it is falling apart." A key part of AAIB's investigation will be to establish how Sala was exposed to harmful levels of carbon monoxide.

Cardiff City CEO Ken Choo is calling for better regulation of the "gray letters,quot; and says that this will never be allowed to happen again.

Sala had just signed up for Cardiff City and was returning to Wales to start training when his plane disappeared

The transference

Sala was the golden boy in Nantes and his top scorer. There is now a focus on his transfer fee and who should pay the bill: FIFA ruled last year that Cardiff should pay the first installment of £ 5 million, but the club has now appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Choo insists that he does not regret the way the club has handled the situation.

He said Sky sports news: "I think we have always maintained our position. If we are obliged to pay the money, we should do it. But if we look at the legal process and the contract, it is very clear, it is not the case."

Cardiff fans wore t-shirts in tribute to the striker they could never see play in a Premier League game against Southampton

"January 21 is not about the dispute of funds and contracts, about which we all have our point of view. It is about the memory of Emiliano, the pain that families and friends are experiencing. That should be the focal point." .

"He was an incredible player. We still feel the same about him today as we do. He would have made a big difference in our performance."

Floral tributes spread in Nantes after the death of one of its star players.

The last good-bye

Sala had been saying goodbye to his former teammates in Nantes on the day of his death. He even published an image with friends on social networks, just a few hours before the accident, entitled "the last goodbye."

After his disappearance, a sea of ​​yellow flowers, which symbolizes the club's Canary nickname, began to be built outside the Nantes training camp. Some fans were visibly shocked, in floods of tears.

A year later, Nantes will put on sale a commemorative shirt "inspired by the country of origin of Sala,quot; and will wear it in his Ligue 1 match against Bordeaux on Sunday. The proceeds from the sale of the shirt will go to the two previous Sala clubs in Argentina: the San Martín de Progreso Club and the Crecer Project.

Reading defender Matt Miazga played alongside Emiliano Sala in Nantes

Matt Miazga, who is now in Reading, played alongside Sala last season. The couple would share jokes in the locker room.

Miazga remembers how they fooled each other, putting talcum powder on each other's shoes or Vaseline on the doors of the locker room. The news of Sala's death hit him hard.

"You have a special bond with your teammates," Miazga said. "They are training together every day, we see each other every day, we eat together, we travel together, we play together. They feel like a family. At that time it was very difficult."

Sala was a favorite in the French club and is still the record scorer

"It's crazy to think that something like this can happen today. I remember memories of him just before training in the warming up of the stationary bike and we were practicing with each other. I would try to practice English and I would practice French …

"Obviously it is sad to see a tug of war between clubs and FIFA. Someone passed away. Someone is no longer here and there are fights for money … we should celebrate his life and his achievements in the field."

Police investigation

There has been an arrest in connection with the death of Sala. A 64-year-old man from Yorkshire was arrested last summer on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter for an illegal act. Still under investigation, but charges have not yet been filed and the Dorset police investigation continues.

Christopher Ashford and Sherry Bray were jailed for accessing CCTV images from Sala's autopsy

Some have tried to exploit Sala's death. In September, a couple was jailed for accessing CCTV images of their post mortem exam. The head of the company, Sherry Bray, 49, was sentenced to 14 months and her employee Christopher Ashford, 62, was imprisoned for five months. The police had begun an investigation after an image, which appeared to be the body of Emiliano Sala, appeared on social media.

The main focus of the family is that the full investigation take place as soon as possible so that they can finally know the truth about what happened that night.

Sala's ex-girlfriend, Berenice Schkair, who lives in Argentina, described the footballer as a warrior.

Emiliano Sala with his girlfriend Berenice Schkair

She told Sky Sports News: "He was a very good person, a good companion, a simple and humble man, a very good friend, brother and son. Emiliano deserves to be remembered because he had no explanation for his death." His friends and family miss him here in Argentina.

"It was an absurd and inexplicable tragedy. Emiliano Sala will be remembered forever by all of us as a beautiful person and excellent player. We just want to remember him with a smile and in his best moments, without thinking about the frivolity of the club's arrangements. He it's my angel. I'll always keep it in my memory. "