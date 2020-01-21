Emilia Clarke's new main grip is too cute for words

Say hello to Ted!

game of Thrones Actress Emilia Clarke He took Instagram on Tuesday to share the latest edition with his family. The actress revealed that the new light of her life is, in fact, a puppy. "He just can't stop. Physically, he can't stop being the MOST BEAUTIFUL PUPPY IN THE WORLD," he shared. "Erryone meets Ted. Super Ted. My new main squeeze. Light of my damn life. Ready to fill this Instagram feed about to explode while leaving space in a cup of tea."

The actress posted several photos of her along with her sweet puppy and fans quickly sent their good wishes to the star and her new furry friend. It also included some fun hashtags to explain exactly how it really feels. Including: "Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye, carpets, goodbye, slippers, hello, poop,quot; and "Because he is worth it."

The actress has just finished a long career in her hit HBO series and starred in the movie. Last Christmas beside Henry Golding, so it definitely deserves to be treated with a sweet new pet.