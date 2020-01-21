Elliot Benchetrit explains why he asked the Australian Open girl to peel a banana for him

French tennis player Elliot Benchetrit received a lot of negative attention on social media after a clip of him with a ball girl went viral.

In that clip, taken from his victory over Dmitry Popko on Saturday, Benchetrit asks the girl on the ball to peel a banana. Tennis referee John Blom apparently tells him to fight it himself. It seems that the two have a brief exchange before Benchetrit finally strips it himself.

So this is the moment when Elliot Benchetrit asks the boy to peel his banana. I'm glad the referee (John Blom) intervened and fired him. pic.twitter.com/TK1GET68pG – Alex Theodoridis (@ AlexTheodorid1s) January 19, 2020

MORE: Serena Williams powers through the first round of the Australian Open

Several users on social networks reacted to the clip with one saying"Too good. She is not a servant. She is there to do a job. She seemed surprised when they told her to do it himself. What's up, peel it myself ?!" There were many other comments made similarly.

Among them was the Australian television host Karl Stefanovic, who described the act as "unpleasant."

"That's a pretty high rank, ask a girl to peel a banana?" Stefanovic said on the Today Show. “Asking a ball person to do that is disgusting. I think it's terrible. "

Benchetrit After seeing most of the comments, I had a simple explanation for the interaction.

"At 6-5 in the final set, during the change, I asked the girl with the ball to peel my banana since I had put some cream on my hands so as not to sweat," he said. "I had done it once before at the beginning of the game. But the second time the chair referee intervened and told me that the girl with the ball was not my slave and that I had to peel the banana myself. I could not believe that the referee said that and I think it's amazing how this situation got out of control on social media without people knowing what really happened in court. "

Benchetrit was defeated by Yuichi Sugita on Tuesday.