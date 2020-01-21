EFL highlights and summary: Preston in sixth, Middlesbrough hold Birmingham | Soccer news





Tom Barkhuizen scored twice for Preston

Preston went up to the Sky Bet Championship play-off spots after a comfortable 3-0 victory in Barnsley's fight.

The three goals came in the first half with Tom Barkhuizen scoring twice and Daniel Johnson also finding the net.

The victory, Preston's first on the road since November, led Preston to sixth place. It was a disappointing performance on Gerhard Struber's side, as they suffered a third loss in four games.

Ashley Fletcher's late equalizer enabled Middlesbrough to extend his undefeated homer to eight Sky Bet Championship games, as they claimed a 1-1 draw with Birmingham.

Lukas Jutkiewicz dismissed visitors in the first half while marking his return to Riverside with an impeccable ending. But Fletcher won Middlesbrough a point by converting Marvin Johnson's 81-minute cross with an elegant heel.

In the only League One game on Tuesday night, Peterborough He finished a streak of seven games without an emphatic victory, leaving 4-0 winners over 10 men Wycombe.

In what turned out to be a very unilateral encounter, Ivan Toney became from the spot in the 23rd minute after a controversial decision that saw Giles Phillips sent to the visitors.

Siriki Dembele added a second just before the break on his return to the team after a three-game ban, before Jack Taylor and Toney concluded with good results.

Wycombe would have returned to the top of the table with a point, but he did not.

In league two, Leyton Orient Y Northampton each ended with 10 men, as a late penalty from Josh Wright caused a massive fight at the Breyer Group Stadium. Wright's shot canceled a goal in the first half of Ryan Watson before the ugly scenes spoiled the end of the game.

Scott Wharton was sent off in the 88th minute along with James Dayton of Orient by referee Alan Young for violent conduct after a fight involving at least 14 players after the penalty.

Callum Ainley's break time goal rescued a 1-1 draw for Crewe in fight Macclesfield.

Paul Green's own goal at the end of the first half separated the two, with the hosts in distress forced to a brave rearguard action in the second period, before Ainley attacked at the time of detention.

Promotional applicants Colchester Y Bradford He played a tight 0-0 tie at JobServe Community Stadium.

The deadlock was enough to take Colchester to seventh place, while Bradford, a better point, lost the opportunity to move to the top three.