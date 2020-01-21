Dom Bess should not give way to Jofra Archer in the Final Test, says Rob Key | Cricket News

Key would choose Jofra Archer instead of Sam Curran if the former is fit for the final Test in Johannesburg

















Rob Key and Ebony Rainford-Brent debate whether the Dom Bess spinner should play in the final test with the Johannesburg launch that is expected to favor sailors

Rob Key says Dom Bess shouldn't be the man who gives way if Jofra Archer is fit for England's final Test against South Africa.

Bess picked up his first five-wicket test tour in Port Elizabeth while England advanced 2-1 with a game to play, but with the pitch in Johannesburg it is expected to be fast, tourists could play five players.

Paceman Archer missed the previous two tests due to an elbow problem, but played during the intervals at St George's Park and head coach Chris Silverwood says the 24-year-old is improving before the start of Friday .

Bess picked up her first five-wicket test tour in Port Elizabeth while Rassie van der Dussen cut her stumps

"I never see the point of having many players, especially if Ben Stokes is bowling," said Key, who revealed that he would play with Archer instead of Sam Curran if the former is fit for the game at Wanderers Stadium.

"Wanderers is not a field of rotation, but it is not a snake that is going to rotate in the corners either. There is a rebound but it is good enough to hit."

"It's not just that (Bess) takes five times. You didn't choose him because you thought he was going to get five poles in the first innings, you chose him so that the sailors could rest and he could hold on. Paper.

"I think you keep Bess, keep that balance and keep him playing that title role as he did in Newlands when he didn't turn at all. England has been a better side with a spinner who plays that role."

"The question if Archer is completely fit and absolutely guaranteed to pass is who is he coming to? He would bring him to Curran, that's hard for Curran, but that's what he would do."

Ebony Rainford-Brent says he would have no problem with England playing five players if conditions favor that move, and said Root, who scored a better 4-87 at Port Elizabeth, and Joe Denly are capable spinners.

Joe Root took four wickets with his turn in South Africa's second inning at St George's Park

"The conditions would dictate to me," said the former England Women's International.

"We've seen some bright signs and the good news for Bess is that Sri Lanka is just around the corner, so I'm not worried that he won't play in the next game."

"His control (in Port Elizabeth) was excellent, but I don't think we should give him a chance for the sake of the opportunity, since I feel it is important for England to get that victory. There are enough highlights in Root and Denly is a backup." option."

