Does this NFL Christmas graphic predict that the 49ers and the Chiefs would be in the Super Bowl?

A graphic made by the NFL social team to celebrate Christmas may have predicted the eventual Super Bowl showdown.

As we now know, the 49ers and Chiefs will face each other in Super Bowl 54. But if we had paid close attention to this graphic made at Christmas, we could all have bet that the 49ers and Chiefs would get to the big game. Let us explain.

Reddit user tom2727 discovered that in the graphic (seen below), the only two players wearing game pants in the photo are Patrick Mahomes and George Kittle. Everyone else (other than Gardner Minshew) seems to be wearing sweatpants.

However, as someone else pointed out in the comments section, it seems that Cowboys QB Dak Prescott also wears game pants, although it is hard to see. But tom2727's heart was in the right place, because there is something more that only Mahomes and Kittle are doing: Mahomes and Kittle are the only two playing with dogs.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/17/d5/chiefs-49ers-nfl_obkeuufttkgm1opagvl2ycy2f.png?t=-936935265,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Coincidence? Yes probably.

But still interesting. And it will probably feed conspiracy theorists who believe the NFL is written. If that is the case, is there anything else we can remove from this chart?

Here is more information from the Reddit user creepy_robot:

Above Mahomes is Henry of the Titans, which is number 22 and has 12 cookies. The Chiefs have been in the playoffs 22 times and won the division 12 times. On Kittle is Rodgers, who played in the NFCCG. In front of Rodgers there are 4 burning candles. The Packers have won 4 SB. Above Kittle there are 4 socks. The 49ers had 4 touchdowns in their championship game.

But can we say who will win the great game?

Kittle is the only one who opens a gift, so maybe that means the 49ers get the best gift of a Super Bowl victory. It definitely doesn't, but it's fun to speculate.