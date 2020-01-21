Does Nene Leakes quit The Real Housewives of Atlanta (again)?

It is NeNe leaks giving up his peach … again?!
The true housewives of Atlanta best friend of the star Wendy Williams He made some surprising statements about NeNe's future on Bravo's hit reality show on Tuesday during his recording of The Wendy Williams show.
While interviewing True housewives super fan Jerry O & # 39; ConnellWendy revealed: "Here is the phone call I received. I took a break between the commercials, my office is just behind the device. I had to go to the bathroom and then looked at my phone between commercials. And text messages NeNe, & # 39; I quit. & # 39; 9:08 this morning. I'm surprised I received it, because I don't have service in my office, but I got it. "
Wendy added, "I have to say something, but I'm not going to say much. I know something about NeNe that everyone will cry, be sad, feel bad for her. She is carrying the weight of a huge thing on her." back."
Wendy confirmed that NeNe's private struggle has nothing to do with her husband Gregg Leakes& # 39; health (Gregg has been cancer-free since last year). He also said that NeNe's children are "fine."
"I'm not going to say it, she has to say it: you need this platform to explain it to another part of your life," said Wendy. "Forget about hairstyles and argue with them, you have that secret, and that secret is going to melt their hearts. Because when she shared it with me, I cried with her, Jerrry."
A NeNe representative tells E! News that the reality of 52 years has gone through something but has not officially resigned RHOA. "It has been a particularly difficult couple of weeks for Nene, and she was venting with her friend in private correspondence," the representative said in a statement. "Nothing has been officially confirmed or decided for next season."
Season 12 of Real Atlanta Housewives has seen a lot of drama between NeNe and Kenya Moore and a recently published breakthrough shows even more conflicts between them on their next trip to Greece.
RHOA airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. in Bravo.
