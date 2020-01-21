Does Nene Leakes quit The Real Housewives of Atlanta (again)?

It is NeNe leaks giving up his peach … again?!

The true housewives of Atlanta best friend of the star Wendy Williams He made some surprising statements about NeNe's future on Bravo's hit reality show on Tuesday during his recording of The Wendy Williams show.

While interviewing True housewives super fan Jerry O & # 39; ConnellWendy revealed: "Here is the phone call I received. I took a break between the commercials, my office is just behind the device. I had to go to the bathroom and then looked at my phone between commercials. And text messages NeNe, & # 39; I quit. & # 39; 9:08 this morning. I'm surprised I received it, because I don't have service in my office, but I got it. "

Wendy added, "I have to say something, but I'm not going to say much. I know something about NeNe that everyone will cry, be sad, feel bad for her. She is carrying the weight of a huge thing on her." back."