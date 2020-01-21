Do airlines and airports treat African passengers differently? The | Aviation

Lagos, Nigeria – African travelers flying on international airlines to and from the mainland say they are tired of receiving poor service from hostesses and ground staff, and tired of being transported on older carriers.

Many told Al Jazeera that they notice the difference when they travel and travel by airplanes from the same airline, which have a more elegant aesthetic. Suddenly, they get more leg room, larger touch screen monitors and more friendly cabin crews.

Nigerian flier Chibuzo Okereke, who flew from Nigeria to Canada through France last year, told Al Jazeera: "The Air France flight from Lagos to Paris had a small screen, no USB charging port and a limited selection of entertainment compared to the flight from Paris to Toronto. It was an older plane. "

International airports have also been accused of applying a different set of rules, and African travelers claim that they undergo additional security checks and that they have to move further through the terminals to reach their doors.

Terminal T of the Brussels airport has undergone a particular scrutiny, with a blogger, Cosmos Godson, who claims to experience "structural racism,quot; there.

Once inside, passengers cannot leave.

"At Brussels airport, passengers traveling to Africa are transported by bus to a terminal that is more or less fortified from the rest of the airport," said frequent Kenyan traveler Duncan Omanga.

"The airport authorities argue that the terminal is for any passenger traveling to Africa, and therefore is not discriminatory to anyone, but it is obvious that a large majority of these passengers are African."

Duncan Omanga said it seems that African passengers have a lower quality service at Brussels airport (Courtesy: Duncan Omanga)

Brussels Airport attributes the restriction to passport control, which is located before the entrance to Terminal T, nicknamed the Africa Terminal. As such, for security reasons, processed passengers cannot leave the area.

The quality of the purchase options available to African passengers, compared to other terminals at Brussels airport, is another source of irritation.

"The terminal in Africa is very empty and has no pharmacy, no fancy stores or bookstores," said Omanga.

The glass wall that separates terminals B and T creates the illusion of "two worlds,quot; for many passengers.

"The terminal in Africa is far and vacant," said Mariama Nyelenkeh, a Sierra Leonean. "They have a small (coffee) cabin in the middle. However, there are many resTaurants and bars on the other side."

A message from the official Twitter account of the Brussels airport advised passengers to visit Terminal B if they wanted to buy, before heading to T.

While some silently accept their second-class flight experiences, others are more frank about the apparent double standard.

"From Amsterdam to Freetown, KLM made us wait eight hours on the plane," Nyelenkeh said, referring to a flight he took with the Dutch airline from the United States to Sierra Leone in 2017.

The long delay in the hot plane was unbearable.

"I got up twice to ask what was going on. They said we should keep calm, that they were trying to clean the ice (from the asphalt). Then they gave us water and cookies four hours later," he said.

Later, Nyelenkeh filed a complaint and received a $ 150 gift card, compensation that he considered insufficient for a ticket of more than $ 1,000.

Regarding the episode, KLM He said: "Delays will occur as a result of bad weather conditions (and) due to KLM's commitment to passenger safety, KLM, like all airlines, will not operate flights in unsafe weather conditions."

He also stated that his "planes are deployed in a way that optimizes the global KLM network."

Tunde Sawyer, a lawyer, had more luck with his compensation, claiming 600 euros ($ 665) from Air France after his flight to Abuja from Paris was on the ground for two nights in 2018.

But although the airline organized hotel accommodation outside the airport for passengers with legal documents required to enter France, "for the rest of us, the story was different," Sawyer said.

"They told us they would give us accommodation at the airport the next morning, with the implication that we were going to sleep in the airport lounge that night."

Sawyer said the staff began paying attention after mentioning their profession.

Attorney Tunde Sawyer said Air France representatives tried to make African passengers sleep in the airport lounge after the flight was delayed, while other travelers were being housed in a hotel (Courtesy: Tunde Sawyer)

He insisted that passengers on canceled flights were entitled to accommodation, meals and shopping coupons for basic toiletries for each day they were disturbed.

"It is the international air transport standard," Sawyer said. "I presented the information, and suddenly there was a change of mind. They were going to give us accommodation."

Subsequently, passengers were accommodated in a hotel in the international area of ​​Charles de Gaulle airport and in the Air France business lounge. Food vouchers were also provided.

The French carrier, in an email to Al Jazeera, wrote: "Air France does not discriminate against its African customers (and) obviously makes no difference in the commercial treatment of its passengers according to their origin or nationality."

& # 39; # FlyingWhileAfrican & # 39;

The Twitter hashtag #FlyingWhileAfrican reveals a litany of complaints against international airlines: flights taking off with dirty toilets, ground personnel who interrogate Africans in priority queues or executive class as if they were out of place, and hostesses mocking passengers or deliberately ignoring the call button

"I didn't get any utensils, so I pressed the (call) button repeatedly but got no response," said Mushtaha Elmusharaf, referring to a flight from Qatar Airways to Khartoum.

Frequent traveler, Elmusharaf ended up without eating during the six-hour trip in which, according to him, there were no screens.

The cabin crew, he said, did not say "please,quot; or "thank you,quot; in their interactions with passengers.

At the time of publication, Qatar Airways had not responded to Al Jazeera's request for comments.

However, the non-African part of Elmusharaf's itinerary was so enjoyable that he even took a video of the ultramodern cabin.

"I felt a little nauseous and the flight attendant served me a snack, gave me Panadol and kept watching me during the flight," he said, regarding his flight from Qatar Airways from the United Kingdom to Qatar. "The cabin crew was ready to help, although not much was required."

According to Babatunde Adeneji, an aviation consultant based in Nigeria, discrepancies are reduced to the economy.

He said the size of the relatively small market in Africa: 2.1 percent of global air passenger traffic – and limited competition on the continent means that the costs of flying larger and newer fleets are not justified.

"If I am a European carrier that flies from my center in Frankfurt, where competition has forced me to improve, I am not going to send those planes to Africa, because Africa is not a bastion of competition or luxury services," he said. .

"If I'm going to compete with Singapore Airlines, a first class airline, I will use my best machine."

Although Adeneji acknowledged that racism plays a role in certain scenarios, he criticized the weak application of aviation regulations across the continent.

Governments, he said, have the power to ensure compliance.

For example, after complaints from dissatisfied customers of Turkish Airlines, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) in December threatened suspend the carrier's operation in the country after he repeatedly abandoned checked baggage at his operations center in Turkey.

Days later, the NCAA confirmed The airline had complied with its directive to deploy larger planes capable of storing more luggage.

Ultimately, African travelers want to be treated with the same respect and standards agreed to passengers on other international routes.

"It's just horror stories from top to bottom," said Nyelenkeh. "I don't want to hear & # 39; sorry to hear that & # 39; (of the airlines). Fix it up."