DJ Khaled's wife, Nicole Tuck, gives birth to baby No. 2

Other. DJ Khaled Y Nicole Tuck They are parents of two!
The musician announced on his Instagram early Tuesday that his wife gave birth to their second child, a baby.
Sharing a photo of himself giving Tuck's doctor a high five, Khaled wrote in his caption: "THANK YOU ALLAH! THANK YOU MY QUEEN NICOLE! BLESS DR JIN! ANOTHER !!!!!!!! !!!!!!!!! "
The birth announcement did not reveal the child's name. And unlike the birth of the couple’s first child, Asahd Khaled3, the birth of this baby was not broadcast live on Snapchat.
Khaled shared photos on Instagram while Tuck was in labor last night, but Tuck was not seen in the photos. On the first shot, Khaled is standing with Tuck's doctor.
"DR JIN said you're ready," he wrote. His other two photos show the music producer waiting in the delivery room and were subtitled with the open-handed emoji.
The DJ announced that he and his wife were waiting for their second child on Instagram in September.
The 44-year-old star shared a video of Tuck, also 44, receiving an ultrasound. Asahd is also seen in the video giving kisses to his parents.
"God is the greatest," Khaled captioned a video. "All I always wanted to do was to inspire the world to be great and leave a legacy. Almost 3 years ago, when I discovered that my queen was waiting for our son Asahd, I knew that my life would change forever and that OUR legacy would soon begin by the way. After that blessing, I released some of my biggest albums to date (Grateful Y Asahd's father) inspired by its greatness. "
"Just when I thought life could not improve, I received another blessing that my queen awaits an addition to our legacy," he continued. "I feel more inspired than ever. As we go on this journey, I take FANLUV with me to keep love and blessings flowing into the world! #FAMILY."
Finally, he concluded his legend by saying: "God is the greatest. MAMA ASAHD, ASAHD WE HAVE ANOTHER !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ALLAH I LOVE YOU A LOT !!!!! QUEEN, I LOVE YOU A LOT! ASAHD, I LOVE YOU A LOT! And the little boy in my QUEEN OF THE WIND, I LOVE YOU A LOT!
Congratulations to the family of four!
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. And don't miss our 2020 Grammys: Internal guide of E! Special Wednesday, January 22 at 11 p.m. for a preview of the Grammy awards!
%MINIFYHTML7ecd87c40ed349cf332b4e6c0517c7e411%