DJ Khaled's wife, Nicole Tuck, gives birth to baby No. 2

Other. DJ Khaled Y Nicole Tuck They are parents of two!

The musician announced on his Instagram early Tuesday that his wife gave birth to their second child, a baby.

Sharing a photo of himself giving Tuck's doctor a high five, Khaled wrote in his caption: "THANK YOU ALLAH! THANK YOU MY QUEEN NICOLE! BLESS DR JIN! ANOTHER !!!!!!!! !!!!!!!!! "

The birth announcement did not reveal the child's name. And unlike the birth of the couple’s first child, Asahd Khaled3, the birth of this baby was not broadcast live on Snapchat.

Khaled shared photos on Instagram while Tuck was in labor last night, but Tuck was not seen in the photos. On the first shot, Khaled is standing with Tuck's doctor.

"DR JIN said you're ready," he wrote. His other two photos show the music producer waiting in the delivery room and were subtitled with the open-handed emoji.

The DJ announced that he and his wife were waiting for their second child on Instagram in September.