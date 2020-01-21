DJ Khaled announces the arrival of the second son with his wife Nicole Tuck

Along with the ad shared on his Instagram account, the record producer uploads a photo of him giving the doctor who helped with the delivery a maximum of five.

Rapper DJ Khaled He is the father of two children, after his wife Nicole Tuck gave birth to the couple's second child together.

The 44-year-old star went to Instagram on Monday night (January 20) to share several updates from the delivery room, and the first one at 8 pm said: "DR JIN said he was ready."

The second, published almost two hours later, announced the arrival of the child, while Khaled wrote: "THANKS ALLAH! THANKS MY QUEEN NICOLE! BLESS DR JIN! ANOTHER !!!!!" The attached image showed the music producer giving Dr. Jin a maximum of five, while both shone with joy.

Khaled, who is also Asahd's three-year-old father, with his other half, announced in September last year (2019) that he and Nicole were expecting another baby.

"Just when I thought life could not improve, I received another blessing that my queen awaits an addition to our legacy," he wrote at the time. "I feel more inspired than ever now …"

"Almost 3 years ago, when I discovered that my queen was waiting for our son, Asahd, I knew that my life would change forever and that OUR legacy would soon be on its way. After that blessing, I released some of my biggest inspired albums to date. for his greatness. "

The star of "Wild Thoughts" added: "MY QUEEN, I LOVE YOU A LOT! ASAHD, I LOVE YOU A LOT! And the little boy in my QUEEN OF THE WINTER, I LOVE YOU A LOT!"

Asahd was born in October 2016.